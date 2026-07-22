STIF: Revenue grew by 50.7% in the first half of 2026 to EUR 55.3 million.

Revenue grew by 50.7% in the first half of 2026 to €55.3 million

Strong business momentum continues across the

Energy Explosion (BESS) and Industry Explosion divisions

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, July the 22nd 2026 - 5:45 pm - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), specialist in explosion protection, has reported its consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026, which ended on June 30.

(in M€) H1 2026 H1 2025 Variation Total Revenue 55.3 36.7 +50.7% Energy Explosion 25.6 18.1 +41.4% Passive Industry Explosion 9.2 7.3 +24.7% Active Industry Explosion 5.8 - - Other Products 14.7 11.2 +31.0%

Strong growth in business activity, continued robust sales momentum

The STIF Group's consolidated revenue totaled €55.3 million in the first half of 2026, up +50.7% compared to the first half of 2025, and includes an overall unfavorable FX impact of -€1.5 million (2.7%).

This strong growth in business is primarily attributable to the integration of the acquisitions of Stuvex and BOSS Products completed in 2025. Excluding acquisitions, growth would have been +10%.

This significant increase in sales was driven by the Energy Explosion (BESS) segment, which generated a revenue of €25.6 million in the first half of 2026, compared to €18.1 million, representing a growth of +41.4%. This trend reflects a continued strong demand from major players in the battery energy storage market, such as Tesla, Sungrow, Fluence, and CATL. At the end of the first half of 2026, the Energy Explosion segment accounted for 46.4% of total revenue.

The Passive Industrial Explosion segment also reported strong sales growth, driven by an innovative product line that meets the expectations of the various markets in which the Group operates. Revenue for this segment totaled €9.2 million, up from €7.3 million, representing a 24.7% increase. This segment accounts for 16.6% of total revenue.

The Active Industrial Explosion segment, which includes Stuvex's operations (integrated in 2025) reported revenues of €5.8 million in the first half of 2026 (10.5% of total revenue).

The U.S. Distribution segment generated a revenue of €3.1 million in the first half of 2026 (5.6% of total revenue).

The Group's legacy product lines, which include material-handling equipments for bulk products, generated a total revenue of €9.8 million in the first half of 2026, compared with €10.3 million. This growth was driven in particular by increased sales of bends and couplings and a decline in belts sales. As of June 30, 2026, the segment as a whole accounted for 17.8% of the total business volume.

Strong international momentum, with sales in North America doubling

Sales in North America totaled €20.3 million, compared with €9.3 million a year earlier, representing an increase of +117% driven by the integration of BOSS Products and strong sales performance in BESS. As of June 30, 2026, North America accounted for 37% of total revenues.

Europe, excluding France, reported a revenue of €15.2 million, compared to €9.6 million a year earlier, an increase of 58%, driven primarily by the integration of Stuvex's business volume. Europe now accounts for 28% of global sales.

STIF's sales in France totaled €4.0 million in revenue, compared to €4.9 million in the first half of 2025, representing 7% of total sales.

Business in Asia continues to show strong growth momentum, with a revenue of €15.1 million compared to €12.0 million as of June 30, 2025, representing a growth rate of 25.1%. Business in this region is primarily driven by the Explosion Energy segment, which is generating increasing business volumes with major regional players in energy storage. Asia accounts for 27% of total revenues.

Continued Strong Growth

Driven by the rapid growth of the BESS market, a presence in key high-potential geographic regions, and a portfolio of innovative solutions that meet the highest safety standards, the STIF Group is ideally positioned to pursue sustained growth and consolidate its global leadership in the explosion protection market for the industrial and energy sectors.

The Group reiterates its ambitions for 2030: a revenue of €200 million with an EBITDA margin exceeding 20%.

Upcoming Events

Release of 2026 Half-Year Results: October 1st, 2026

STIF, expert in the explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last fifteen years by expanding into passive & active protections against the risk of industrial dust explosions and, since 2022, in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With nearly 400 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and five plants in France, Belgium, Asia and USA, the Group aims to become a global leader in industrial and energy security, both in Europe and internationally.

Contacts

STIF

External Relations Director

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

+33 (0)2 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investors Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Media Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

+33(0)6 85 36 85 11

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