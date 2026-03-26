STIF: 2025 Annual Results: solid performance

2025 Annual Results: solid performance

Revenue: €90.5m (+48%)

EBITDA: €20.6m (+31%)

Net income Group share: €11.8m (+21%)

Dividend proposal: €0.68 per share

2026: acceleration of growth and international conquest

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, March 26, 2026 - 5:45 p.m. - STIF Group (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), specialist in explosion protection, publishes its 2025 consolidated annual financial statements (ended December 31, 2025), approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on March 26, 2026. The audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been carried out, and the certification report will be issued shortly by the statutory auditors.

Simplified income statement

(in € million) 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Variation Revenue 90.5 61.2 +47.8% Global gross margin 57.1 39.6 +44% % of sales 63.0% 64.7% -1.7 pt EBITDA 20.6 15.7 +31% % of sales 22.7% 25.6% -2.9 pts Operating profit 17.3 13.4 +28.7% Financial result (1.8) (0.2) +781% Non recuring result 0 0.09 - Income taxes (3.2) (3.2) +0.3% Consolidated companies net result after tax 12.3 10.1 +21% Net income Group share 11.8 9.7 +21.4%

Business growth beyond targets

The STIF group's consolidated revenue reached €90.5 million for the full year 2025, up +47.8% compared to the 2024 fiscal year.

This performance is above the objectives presented in October 2025, which anticipated consolidated revenue for 2025 of €86.6 million.

On a pro forma basis[1], i.e. by integrating the two external growths Stuvex and Boss Products achieved in 2025 over the full year, revenue would have been €104 million, an increase of +70%.

This solid growth was driven by the Explosion Energy (BESS) segment, which generated revenue of €41.4 million in 2025 compared to €29.3 million in 2024, up +41.4%. This activity represents 45.8% of the overall business volume.

Sales in the Passive Industry Explosion segment benefit from a highly innovative and constantly evolving range of products, marketed in high-potential geographical areas. For the full year, revenue in this segment amounted to €16.6 million compared to €10.8 million for 2024, up +53.5% due to the combined effect of still very robust organic growth (+€2.6 million and +23.6%) and the contribution of BOSS Products' activities in this segment from the time of its integration.

Two new segments were introduced following the consolidation of Stuvex's activities and Boss Products' non-Group trading activity in the United States.

The Active Industry Explosion segment, represented by Stuvex's activities, posted a sales volume of €6.8 million in the second half of 2025 alone (7.5% of overall revenue).

The US Distribution segment generated revenue of €4.4 million in the second half of 2025 alone (4.8% of overall revenue).

The Group's historical ranges of handling equipment for bulk products recorded sales of €19.6 million in 2025 compared to €19.4 million in 2024 and now represent 21.7% compared to 31.7% a year earlier of overall sales.

Robust annual results and financial position

At the end of December 2025, the gross margin stood at €57.1 million and 63.0% of revenue, up +44% in value compared to the previous year (€39.6 million and 64.7%).

EBITDA amounted to €20.6 million for the year, compared to €15.7 million a year earlier, representing an increase of 31% and reflecting a significant improvement in operating profitability.

The EBITDA margin is in line with our expectations, at over 20% of revenue, an all the more solid performance as it includes an unfavorable foreign exchange impact related to changes in the EUR/USD exchange rate, as well as the six-month consolidation of the STUVEX and BOSS PRODUCTS acquisitions, whose operating profitability levels are below the Group's standards.

Operating profit also reached remarkable levels for the full year 2025, at €17.3 million compared to €13.4 million a year earlier, an increase of 28.7% year-on-year.

The financial result was -€1.8 million, in line with our expectations, taking into account the acquisitions made during the year.

After tax and deduction of minority interests, the net income attributable to the Group stands at €11.8 million, up +21.4% compared to the same period of the previous year (€9.7 million).

As of December 31, 2025, the Group has available cash of €18.8 million, an improvement compared to December 31, 2024 (€16.7 million); net debt stood at €24.3 million, resulting in a gearing of less than 0.8.

Total shareholders' equity was also up and stood at €32.1 million at the end of December 2025 compared to €23.4 million at December 31, 2024.

Payment proposal of a dividend increase to €0.68 per share

At the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2026, STIF's Board of Directors will propose the payment of a dividend of €0.68 per share for the 2025 financial year (vs. €0.59 per share voted in 2025 for the 2024 financial year). The maintenance of this distribution policy demonstrates management's confidence in the Group's prospects.

An ambition confirmed by the international deployment strategy

In 2025, the STIF Group changed scale by making two structuring acquisitions: STUVEX, a leading European player in active explosion protection devices in industrial environments, and BOSS PRODUCTS, a North American specialist in the distribution of passive and active protection systems.

With a presence on more than three continents, the Group is deploying an ambitious growth strategy, driven by the expansion of its offer and a culture of continuous innovation. This momentum is based in particular on the development of STUVEX in Europe, the extension of its portfolio of solutions dedicated to BESS and the acceleration of the launch of new ranges internationally.

In this trajectory, the recent acquisition of a stake in SAFEVENT significantly strengthens the Group's presence in Scandinavia and enriches its offer with proprietary technology for spark detection and extinguishing systems.

Aiming for a doubling of turnover by 2030

The STIF Group is aiming for an ambitious target of €200 million in revenue by 2030, driven by the strength of its international footprint, the quality of its ranges of integrated industrial security solutions and a strong innovation dynamic. This growth trajectory should be accompanied by an EBITDA margin rate on sales of more than 20%.

Availability of the annual financial report

The annual financial report, including the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, will be available no later than April 30, 2026 in the "Financial Information" / "Financial Documentation" section of the Company's website: https://investir.stif.fr/. »

Upcoming events

Annual Shareholders' Meeting: May 22, 2026

H1 2026 revenue: July 22, 2026

STIF, the specialist in explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified over the past ten years by expanding into the field of passive and active protection against industrial dust explosion risks, as well as into protection solutions for explosion risks in battery energy storage systems (BESS). With nearly 400 employees, internationally recognized product lines, and five manufacturing facilities located across France, Belgium, Asia, and the United States, the Group aims to become a global player in industrial and energy safety, both in Europe and internationally.

Contacts

STIF

External Relations Director

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

+33 2 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI. ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 85 36 76 81 SEITOSEI. ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 85 36 85 11

[1] Proforma 2025 scope: Integration of Stuvex and Boss Products as of January 1, 2025

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