STIF: New commercial breakthrough in the field of BESS - Signing of a major contract with CATL

New commercial breakthrough in the field of BESS

Signing of a major contract with CATL,

world leader in batteries and co-leader in the supply

of Battery Energy Storage Solutions

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, October 16, 2025 - 5:45 pm - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), Specialist in explosion protection, today announced the signing of a new contract with the Chinese group CATL for a business volume of 5 to 8 million euros.

First significant order placed with CATL for the supply of next-generation explosion panels

This new agreement marks the culmination of studies carried out by STIF's R&D teams in France in record time to develop a new explosion protection product for CATL's Battery Energy Storage Systems.

After conducting a series of explosion tests that yielded remarkable results in terms of the product's resistance and its full compliance with the specifications developed in collaboration with CATL teams over several months, production of this new generation of explosion-proof panels will begin in the coming weeks at the STIF Asia factory in Suzhou, China. The first deliveries are planned for this year and will continue throughout 2026.

With an approach focused on major accounts, the STIF Group is currently building a solid base of leading customers, including international leaders in the BESS market. This new signing adds to a prestigious customer portfolio that is expanding as commercial successes are achieved with groups such as Tesla, Fluence, Sungrow, Wärtsilä, and others.

Financial agenda for 2026

STIF's group is announcing its financial agenda for 2026:

January 22, 2026: 2025 Annual Revenue

March 26, 2026: 2025 Annual Results

May 22, 2026: Annual Shareholders'meeting

July 22, 2026: 2026 First Half Revenue

October 1, 2026: 2026 First Half Results

This timetable is given for information only and may be modified if necessary. All publications will take place after market close.

STIF, expert in the explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last fifteen years by expanding into passive protection against the risk of industrial dust explosions and since 2022 in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 400 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and five plants in France, Belgium, Asia and USA, the Group intends to become a leader in this sector, which is directly linked to the exponential growth of the renewable energies market.

Contacts

STIF

External Relations Department

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

+33 2 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 85 36 76 81 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Media relations

Enora Budet

presse@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 72 17 84 60

