STIF announces the sale by its main historical shareholder of 250 000 shares i.e., 4,9% of Company's share capital

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, 22 October 2025 - 8.00 a.m. - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI) the explosion protection specialist, announces that it has been informed by its main historical shareholder JB Participations (a company controlled by José Burgos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STIF) of the completion of the sale of 250 000 shares of STIF representing 4,9% of the share capital, by way of a disposal of shares in off-market block (the "Transaction ").

After the Transaction, the Burgos Family Group, composed of JB Participations, Manuel Burgos, Valérie Burgos and other members of the Burgos Family, collectively holds 2 620 602 STIF shares, representing c. 51% of the share capital and 67,6% of the voting rights of STIF. JB Participations holds 2 026 657 STIF shares, representing c. 39,46% of the share capital and 51,26 % of the voting rights of STIF. The Transaction brings a premature termination to the ongoing shareholding retention undertakings entered into pursuant to the application of Article 787 B of the French General Tax Code (Dutreil Pact).

Following the sales of these 250 000 shares of STIF, the free float is therefore increased to around 47,98% of the share capital.

The historical shareholders, JB Participations, José Burgos, Manuel Burgos and Valérie Burgos, has committed to a 180-day lock-up on 100% of the shares that they collectively hold and that have not been sold in the context of the Transaction, representing c. 51% of the share capital and 67,6% of the voting rights of STIF.

In connection with the Transaction, Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) acted as the Sole Global Coordinator. ACR Avocats acted as legal advisor to the Transaction.

Upcoming event:

Publication of 2025 annual revenue: January 22, 2026 after market close

STIF, expert in the explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last fifteen years by expanding into passive protection against the risk of industrial dust explosions and since 2022 in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 400 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and five plants in France, Belgium, Asia and USA, the Group intends to become a leader in this sector, which is directly linked to the exponential growth of the renewable energies market.

Contact

STIF

External Relations Department

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

+33 2 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 85 36 76 81 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Enora Budet

presse@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 72 17 84 60

