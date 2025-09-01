STIF: Exclusive negotiations entered into with BOSS INDUSTRIAL GROUP with a view to acquiring BOSS PRODUCTS, a North American specialist in the distribution of explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments

Exclusive negotiations entered into with BOSS INDUSTRIAL GROUP with a view to acquiring BOSS PRODUCTS, a North American specialist in the distribution of explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments

Densification of the sales network to accelerate sales and strengthen the Group's economic footprint in the United States and Canada

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, September 1st, 2025 - 5:45 p.m. - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), announces that the STIF Group, a specialist in explosion protection, has entered into exclusive negotiations with BOSS INDUSTRIAL GROUP with a view to the potential acquisition of 70% of the capital of BOSS PRODUCTS, a North American distributor of explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments. As the STIF Group already holds 10% of the capital of BOSS PRODUCTS since the beginning of 2024, the success of this project would bring the STIF Group's total stake to 80%.

With 50 employees, BOSS PRODUCTS is a family-owned company based in Texas, USA, specializing in the distribution and maintenance of active and passive protection systems against dust and gas explosions in industrial environments. BOSS PRODUCTS has been the STIF Group's preferred partner in the United States since 2017 for the exclusive distribution of the Vigilex product range in the United States and Canada. The company also holds a majority stake in BOSS PRODUCTS UK, a distribution company in the British market, which is also part of the proposed transaction.

It enjoys a solid reputation in the agri-food, dust treatment, and woodworking sectors, with a commercial presence covering the United States and Canada. BOSS PRODUCTS generated revenue of $17.7 million in 2024 and is a profitable company.

The completion of the proposed acquisition remains subject to the signing of definitive agreements and the usual conditions in this regard.

The acquisition would be financed by bank debt and is expected to take effect in the coming weeks. Following the transaction, the management of BOSS PRODUCTS would remain in place to lead commercial activities in North America.

José Burgos, CEO of STIF, said: "The completion of the acquisition of BOSS PRODUCTS, with whom we share a common vision and ambitions, would represent a further key step in the Group's international expansion strategy. The desire to integrate BOSS PRODUCTS is in line with our aim to have our own established and recognized local distribution network, in addition to our production site in Texas, to serve all our customers as closely as possible and enable us to distribute our products more widely. North America is a region with very strong potential, and this acquisition would open up new commercial opportunities for our Group and its innovative, certified products, which are perfectly in line with manufacturers' safety requirements. This transaction would enable STIF to benefit from BOSS's excellent commercial momentum (double-digit annual growth) and, through this vertical integration, to absorb the distribution margin of its American partner. Finally, following the integration of StuvEx last July, STIF now offers a complete range of passive protection, active protection, and prevention solutions, including spark detectors, which the integration of BOSS PRODUCTS would also help to market."

Upcoming events

Results for the first half of 2025: October 1st, 2025 (after market close)

Investor day: October 2, 2025

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts, and compression fittings, the family-owned group has diversified over the last ten years by expanding into the field of passive and active protection against industrial dust explosion risks and into the business of protecting battery energy storage systems (BESS) against explosion risks. With nearly 350 employees, internationally recognized product ranges, and four factories in France, Asia, and the US, the Group aims to become a global player in industrial and energy safety in Europe and internationally.

