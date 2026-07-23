

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY.PK, DAST.PA, DSY.PA), a major French software company, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the second quarter, helped by increased revenue from almost all segments. In addition, the company has initiated guidance for the next quarter and reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the three-month period to June 30, Dassault Systèmes reported net income of EUR 319.3 million, or EUR 0.22 per share, higher than EUR 223.5 million, or EUR 0.17 per share, in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were EUR 409.5 million, or EUR 0.31 per share, compared with EUR 391 million, or EUR 0.30 per share in the previous year.



Operating income stood at EUR 358.3 million as against the prior year's EUR 241.7 million. Total operating expenses moved down to EUR 1.197 billion from EUR 1.279 billion a year ago. Total revenue was EUR 1.555 billion, up from EUR 1.521 billion in the previous year. Software revenue stood at EUR 1.400 billion, compared with EUR 1.372 billion last year.



Looking ahead, for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted income of EUR 0.30 to EUR 0.31 per share, with adjusted total revenue of EUR 1.497 billion to EUR 1.537 billion. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Dassault Systèmes had reported adjusted profit of EUR 0.29 per share, on adjusted total revenue of EUR 1.461 billion.



For fiscal 2026, the French company still projects adjusted profit of EUR 1.30 to EUR 1.34 per share, with adjusted total revenue of EUR 6.296 billion to EUR 6.416 billion. For fiscal 2025, Dassault Systèmes had recorded adjusted profit of EUR 1.31 per share, on adjusted total revenue of EUR 6.239 billion.



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