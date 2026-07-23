

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY), said it has raised its guidance for the full fiscal year of 2026, citing 'updated tariff framework and higher expected unit sales for Trucks North America.'



Accordingly, the company increased adjusted EBIT guidance to 3.6 billion euros to 4.1 billion euros, which is higher than the previously announced guidance range of 3.2 billion euros to 3.7 billion euros.



For the unit sales from Daimler Truck Group, the range is now expected to be 0.34 million euros to 0.37 million euros, higher than the previously announced guidance range of 0.33 million euros to 0.36 million euros.



For the revenue in industrial business, the company now expects it to be between 43 billion to 47 billion euros, an increase from the earlier 42 billion to 46 billion euros.



The company also released preliminary results for the second quarter, expecting adjusted EBIT for Daimler Truck Group of 838 million euros, compared to the consensus estimate of 878 million euros.



On the OTC Markets, the shares closed Wednesday's regular trading 3.03 percent high at $25.40.



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