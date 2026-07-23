

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurofins Scientific SE (ERF.PA), a provider of testing and laboratory services, Thursday reported higher earnings on higher revenue for the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.



Further the company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027.



Half yearly earnings increased 22.4 percent to €302 million or €1.55 per share from €247 million or €1.20 per share of last year.



Excluding items, earnings grew 9.4 percent to €395 million or €2.09 per share from €361 million or €1.55 per share of previous year.



Revenue climbed 2.5 percent to €3.7 billion from €3.6 billion of prior year, supported by organic growth of 2.7 percent and by acquisitions, which contributed €23 million to consolidated revenues in H1 2026.



Looking forward to the full year, Eurofins continues to target mid-single-digit organic growth and potential annualized revenues from acquisitions of €250 million, consolidated at mid-year. The adjusted EBITDA3 margin is expected to show further progress towards the 2027 objective, with improvement above fiscal 2025 margin of 22.5 percent.



Looking forward to fiscal 2027, Eurofins confirms its long-term average organic growth objective of 6.5 percent p.a. driven by secular growth trends in its end markets and recovery of ancillary Biopharma activities, as well as its target for potential average revenues from acquisitions of €250 million p.a. over the period consolidated at mid-year. The adjusted EBITDA margin on total revenues objective for fiscal 2027 remains 24 percent.



On Wednesday, shares closed at €70.58, up 1.32% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News