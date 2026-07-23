

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF, SRT3.DE, SRT.DE) on Thursday said that its second-quarter net attributable profit rose from a year ago, helped by good performance across all divisions. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.



The laboratory and process technology provider posted second-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders of Sartorius AG of 65.9 million euros or 0.95 euros per share, higher than 32.5 million euros or 0.47 euros per share in the same period last year.



During the second quarter, pre-tax profit rose to 127.0 million euros from 70.9 million euros a year ago. Quarterly sales revenue came in at 911.8 million euros, up from 884.3 million euros recorded in the prior-year quarter.



According to Sartorius AG, EBIT rose to 164.0 million euros in the second quarter from 131.9 million euros in the previous year's quarter.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its annual outlook of sales revenue growth in constant currencies of around 5 to 9 percent. The Group's underlying EBITDA margin is projected to rise to slightly more than 30 percent, Sartorius AG added.



On the XETRA Exchange, SRT.DE is down 4.7 percent on Thursday's trading at 171.00 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News