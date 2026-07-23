

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pool Corp. (POOL), a distributor of swimming pool equipment, on Thursday said that its net income fell 3 percent in the second quarter even while quarterly sales rose 2 percent. Additionally, the company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.



On the Nasdaq, POOL ended Wednesday's trading at $196.19, down 0.09 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock is up 8.3 percent at $212.54.



The company posted second quarter net income of $188.1 million, down from $194.3 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $5.17 during the respective quarters.



On an adjusted basis, net income was $195.7 million or $5.38 per share, compared to $194.2 million or $5.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.



During the second quarter, net sales rose 2 percent to $1.88 billion from $1.78 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook of earnings per share in the range of $10.66 to $10.96 and adjusted earnings per share in the $10.87 to $11.17 range.



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