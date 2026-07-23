White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG provides trading update for the Q2 2026 and strategic update on Aixia offer

White Pearl Technology Group AB ("WPTG" or the "Group") today provides a trading update for the second quarter of 2026 and a strategic update regarding the proposed acquisition of Aixia Group AB ("Aixia"). Based on preliminary and unaudited financial information, the Group expects revenue for Q2 2026 to increase by approximately 20% compared with the corresponding quarter of 2025, while EBITDA is expected to increase by approximately 40-45%. The continued improvement reflects strong operational execution, increasing contribution from AI-related services and continued operational efficiencies across the Group. WPTG also provides an update on the proposed acquisition of Aixia, which is expected to significantly strengthen the Group's AI capabilities and increase AI-related revenue to approximately 35% of the enlarged Group's revenue on an illustrative pro forma basis.

Trading update

Based on preliminary and unaudited financial information, WPTG expects revenue for the second quarter of 2026 to increase by approximately 20% compared with the corresponding quarter of 2025. EBITDA for the quarter is expected to increase by approximately 40-45% year-on-year.

The improved performance reflects continued demand across the Group's markets, a growing contribution from AI-related services, successful integration of acquired businesses and continued operational discipline. The Group continues to execute its strategy of strengthening its position as a global provider of AI-enabled digital transformation, enterprise software, cloud, cybersecurity and managed services.

During 2025, AI-related revenue increased from approximately 13% to 19% of Group revenue, reflecting the increasing adoption of AI solutions across the Group's customer base. Management believes this trend will continue as organisations increasingly invest in AI infrastructure, automation, applied AI solutions and secure data-driven platforms.

Strategic update on the proposed acquisition of Aixia

As previously announced, WPTG has made a public takeover offer for Aixia Group AB. The Group has received irrevocable undertakings and commitments representing approximately 56% of Aixia's shares and 70.5% of the voting rights, while Aixia's independent bid committee has unanimously recommended shareholders to accept the offer based on the fairness opinion prepared by Forvis Mazars.

The proposed acquisition is expected to strengthen WPTG's AI capabilities and expand the Group's AI offering across its international operations. Subject to completion of the transaction, the enlarged Group is expected, on an illustrative pro forma run-rate basis, to generate annual revenue of approximately SEK 930 million, with AI-related revenue representing approximately 35% of combined revenue. This illustrative pro forma information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute a financial forecast.

"The second quarter reflects another period of solid operational execution, with continued revenue growth and significantly improved profitability. At the same time, the proposed acquisition of Aixia represents an important strategic opportunity to accelerate our AI capabilities and strengthen our position as a global technology group. We believe the combination will create a stronger, more scalable platform for long-term profitable growth while significantly increasing the AI component of our business." - Ebrahim Laher, CEO of White Pearl Technology Group

The financial information included in this trading update is preliminary and unaudited. WPTG will publish its interim report for the second quarter of 2026 on 20 August 2026.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-23 12:27 CEST.