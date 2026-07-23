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WKN: A0LGXJ | ISIN: CA60446Q1081 | Ticker-Symbol: 1MI
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 09:55
4,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINT INCOME FUND Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINT INCOME FUND 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 15:42 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MINT Income Fund Distributions

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINT Income Fund (TSX: MID.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that distributions for the third quarter of 2026 will be payable to unitholders of MINT Income Fund as follows:

Record DatePayable DateDistribution Per Trust Unit
July 31, 2026August 14, 2026- 0.04
August 31, 2026September 15, 2026- 0.04
September 30, 2026October 15, 2026- 0.04


The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MID.UN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is an income focused asset manager with offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. Our investment team has developed a disciplined investment process over many years that seeks to identify attractive opportunities while evaluating the risks that impact returns. Our specialized suite of innovative investment solutions for both individual and institutional investors include Exchange-Traded Funds trading in Canada, the UK, Italy and Germany as well as Canadian Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Closed-End Funds and Flow-through LPs. Our core business currently includes seven income mandates: Real Estate, Healthcare, Innovation, Infrastructure, Energy, Diversified Income and Fixed Income, all of which incorporate our focus on diversification in market sectors and companies which have the ability to generate growing levels of cash flows.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning the distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of the Fund. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Fund's portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by the Fund; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described in the Fund's prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund's current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Fund's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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