AKWEL: first-half 2026 revenue

Champfromier, Thursday, July 23, 2026

FIRST HALF 2026 REVENUE

Revenue down 18.7%

Net cash position of €98.1 M

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, eligible for PEA equity savings plans), a systems equipment manufacturer for the automotive and truck industries and specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, recorded consolidated revenue of €415.0 million in the first half of 2026, down 18.7% on a reported basis compared with the first half of 2025.

Consolidated revenue (January 1 - June 30, 2026)

In millions of € - unaudited 2026 2025 Change Change at CSER (1) 1st quarter 206.8 255.6 -19.1% -16.2% 2nd quarter 208.2 255.0 -18.3% -17.6% 1st semester 415.0 510.6 -18.7% -16.9%

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates

SECOND QUARTER REVENUE DOWN 18.3%

In the second quarter of 2026, AKWEL's revenue fell by 17.6% at constant scope and exchange rates, with an unfavorable exchange rate impact of -€2.0 million, of which -€1.8 million on the US dollar.

BREAKDOWN OF HALF-YEAR REVENUE

Revenue by geographic production area breaks down as follows for the half-year:

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): €264.3 M (-24.5%)

America: €136.1 M (-5.6%)

Asia: €14.6 M (-11.8%)

Revenue from Products and Functions came to €404.4 million, down 18.7%, with a decline observed across most major business lines: Pollution Control (-67.9%) following the shutdown of SCR tank production, Cooling (-1.9%), Air (-17.0%), Mechanisms (-6.4%), Fuel (-21.4%) and Regulation (-6.0%). Revenue from the Tools business was €8.1 million, down 7.6%.

ADJUSTED NET CASH FLOW OF €133.2 M

On June 30, 2026, consolidated net cash excluding the impact of lease liabilities was €98.1 million, with an additional €35.1 million in term deposits recorded as financial assets, for a restated total of €133.2 million (-€11.9 million compared with December 31, 2025), after payment of the 2025 dividend. Investment spending totaled €10.6 million, compared with €17.5 million in the first half of 2025.

OUTLOOK 2026

AKWEL confirms that it expects its consolidated revenue to fall in the range of -12% to -15% for the 2026 financial year.

Next release: Results for the first half of 2026, on September 10, 2026, after trading. An independent family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is an equipment and systems supplier for the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle industry, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms, and structural components for electric vehicles. To this end, the Group leverages leading industrial and technological expertise in the application and transformation of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Present in 20 countries on five continents, AKWEL has a headcount of 8,000 employees worldwide.



Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP

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