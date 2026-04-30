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WKN: 893730 | ISIN: FR0000053027 | Ticker-Symbol: MW4
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:09
6,980 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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AKWEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKWEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
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6,9607,48019:19
Actusnews Wire
30.04.2026 17:53 Uhr
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AKWEL: FIRST QUARTER 2026 REVENUE

Champfromier, Thursday, April 30, 2026

FIRST QUARTER 2026 REVENUE

  • Revenue down -19.1%, -16.2% at CSER (*)
  • Net cash position of €104.2 m

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, eligible for PEA equity savings plans), a systems equipment manufacturer for the automotive and truck industries and specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, recorded consolidated revenue of €206.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, down -19.1% on a reported basis compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Consolidated revenue first quarter 2026 (from January 1st to March 31st)

In millions of € - unaudited20262025ChangeChange at CSER (*)
1st quarter206.8255.6-19.1%-16.2%

(*) At constant scope and exchange rates

QUARTERLY REVENUE DOWN

In the first quarter of 2026, AKWEL reported a -16.2% decline in revenue at constant scope and exchange rates. Currency effects were unfavorable over the period, totaling -€7.4 million, almost entirely due to the US dollar.

BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE

Revenue by geographic production area breaks down as follows:

  • EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): €132.3 M (-22.5%)
  • America: €65.9 M (-13.8%)
  • Asia: €8.6 M (+1.8%)

Revenue from Products and Functions reached €200.1 million, down -19.2%, with declines across most major business lines: Pollution Control (-67.4%) due to the planned phase-out of SCR tank production, Cooling (-6.0%), Air (-16.4%), Mechanisms (-5.9%), and Fuel (-20.6%). The Tools business declined by -13.2%, with revenue of €4.9 million.

NET CASH OF €104.2 M (€145.1 M INCLUDING TERM DEPOSITS)

At the end of the first quarter, consolidated net cash excluding the impact of lease liabilities amounted to €104.2 million, with an additional €40.9 million in term deposits recorded as financial assets, for a total of €145.1 million (+€3.1 million compared with December 31, 2025). Investment spending for the quarter totaled €4.9 million, compared with €8.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

OUTLOOK 2026

In its recent 2025 earnings release, AKWEL indicated that it expects consolidated revenue to decline by -12% to -15% in 2026, given the challenges and uncertainties affecting the global economy and automotive production.

Next release: Revenue for the first half of 2026, on July 23, 2026, after market close.
An independent family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is an equipment and systems supplier for the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle industry, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms, and structural components for electric vehicles. To this end, the Group leverages leading industrial and technological expertise in the application and transformation of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.
Present in 20 countries on five continents, AKWEL has a headcount of 8,000 employees worldwide.

Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contacts

AKWEL

Benoit Coutier - Chief Financial Officer - Tel.: +33 4 50 56 98 68

EKNO - Press Relations

Jean-Marc Atlan - jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr - Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44

ACTUS - Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux - akwel@actus.fr - Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97948-2026-04-30_akwel_ca-t12026_en.pdf

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