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WKN: A2DTEB | ISIN: CH0363463438 | Ticker-Symbol: 19T
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 11:04
6,530 Euro
-2,17 % -0,145
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5306,59018:51
6,5306,59018:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 18:10 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's HY 2026 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call

Idorsia will publish its Half Year 2026 Financial Reporting on Thursday July 30, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date:Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time:14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):
The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com.

Dial-inprocedure for analysts (audio only):
Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa992e73b15684e9c83b54a405c457178

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment

  • Press Release PDF

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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