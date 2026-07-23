Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors. Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Regency Silver Corp.: Expanding Its High-Grade Gold-Copper-Silver System at Dios Padre

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) (the "Company" or "Regency Silver") reviewed its 2025-2026 drill program at the Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico, including new high-grade gold, silver, and copper results, growth of the mineralized system, and its continuity across the breccia zone.

The article examines Regency Silver's 2025-2026 drill programme at Dios Padre, against the backdrop of firm gold, silver, and copper prices and growing investor interest in high-grade discoveries in established mining jurisdictions.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/07/23/regency-silver-extends-high-grade-gold-copper-silver-discovery-at-dios-padre-in-mexico/.

About Regency Silver Corp.

Regency Silver is a Canadian resource company exploring for high-grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. The company's flagship Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico has returned significant drill results across an expanding gold-copper-silver discovery zone.

Learn more at regency-silver.com.

Follow Regency Silver on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube

About Market One

Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

To learn more about Market One, visit its website.

Contact:

Bryan Nikkel

bryan@marketone.ca

778-836-0109

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306306

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.