Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the "REIT" or "Vital Infrastructure") today announced the acquisition of the East New York Health Hub, a high-quality, 142,249-square-foot, seven-storey, purpose-built medical outpatient facility completed in 2019, located at 101 Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (the "Property"), for a purchase price of $126.7 million (US$89.9 million) (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was funded using a combination of net proceeds from the REIT's recently completed European dispositions and REIT's credit facility and is expected to be immediately accretive to Funds From Operations ("FFO") per unit.

The Property is leased to AdvantageCare Physicians New York ("ACPNY") and has a remaining lease term of approximately 11 years. ACPNY is one of New York's largest integrated primary and specialty care networks, serving approximately 500,000 patients across all five boroughs of New York City and Long Island. The Property is also home to leading healthcare providers, including New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Lenox Hill Radiology, New York Health, Advanced Dermatology and Quest Diagnostics. The Property serves a large and growing population and benefits from excellent access to public transit. It is located directly above the Liberty Avenue subway station and adjacent to Broadway Junction, one of Brooklyn's major transit hubs.





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"This acquisition represents another important step in the execution of Vital Infrastructure's growth strategy," said Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of Vital Infrastructure. "East New York Health Hub is a modern, institutional-quality, multi-disciplinary healthcare facility located in a high-barrier market and leased to one of New York's largest healthcare networks. The acquisition further strengthens the resilience and quality of our portfolio while expanding our presence in a key U.S. market."

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at March 31, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 134 income-producing properties totalling 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information with respect to the REIT, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by words such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'intends', 'believe', or 'continue' or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward looking information contained in this press release may include among other things, statements concerning the expected benefits of the acquisition of the Property, including the effect of the Transaction on the quality of the REIT's portfolio of properties and that the Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to FFO per unit. The REIT's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions which may prove incorrect and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions include, among other things, various general economic and market factors, and the operating performance of the Property. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.

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Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust