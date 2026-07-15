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WKN: A426XE | ISIN: CA92848P1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LB0
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 08:04
3,405 Euro
-0,87 % -0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROPERTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROPERTY TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROPERTY
VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROPERTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROPERTY TRUST3,405-0,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.