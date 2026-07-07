Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the "REIT" or "Vital Infrastructure") will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
Canada - Toronto: (647) 932-3411
Canada (Toll Free): (800) 715-9871
Conference ID: 4140820
Webcast link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14743
Following market close on August 12, 2026, the investor presentation for the second quarter 2026 results will be available at www.vitalreit.com/investors. A replay of the conference call will also be posted in the Investor section of the website.
About Vital Infrastructure
Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at March 31, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 134 income-producing properties totalling 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.
Contacts
Zach Vaughan, CEO, Zach.Vaughan@vitalreit.com
Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO, Stephanie.Karamarkovic@vitalreit.com
Steven Hong, Vice President, Investor Relations, Steven.Hong@vitalreit.com, investors@vitalreit.com, (905) 229-9266
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304118
Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust