Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) ("Vital Infrastructure" or the "REIT") today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Subsequent to quarter end, the REIT completed the acquisition of the East New York Health Hub in Brooklyn, New York, and entered into an agreement to acquire a medical outpatient facility in Canada for a purchase price of approximately $26 million.
"Vital Infrastructure delivered another quarter of stable performance, supported by resilient occupancy, long-dated leases, and durable cash flows," said Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, Vital Infrastructure. "During the quarter, we completed the majority sale of our European portfolio, strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing our financial flexibility. Since then, we have continued executing our North American strategy by completing our first U.S. acquisition in several years and announcing an additional Canadian outpatient acquisition, demonstrating our ability to recycle capital into high-quality healthcare assets that will deliver long-term unitholder value."
Q2 2026 Highlights(1)
- Net income for Q2 2026 was $0.3 million, compared to $32.6 million in Q2 2025. The decrease primarily reflects a $27.5 million decline in net operating income following non-core asset sales and the deconsolidation of Vital Healthcare Property Trust ("Vital Trust"), together with lower fair value gains on investment properties, partially offset by lower finance costs of $11.9 million from a reduced level of debt.
- Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")(2) was $0.11 per unit, up from $0.10 per unit in both Q2 2025 and Q1 2026, with an AFFO payout ratio of 85% (Q2 2025 - 88%; Q1 2026 - 87%). Following the deconsolidation of Vital Trust, AFFO now reflects distributions received rather than a proportionate share of results, which reduced AFFO by $1.5 million, or $0.006 per unit, compared with Q2 2025. This was partially offset by favourable foreign exchange movements and lower finance costs following debt repayments.
- Same-property net operating income ("SPNOI")(2) increased 3.2% compared to Q2 2025, excluding the impact of the North American facilities outsourcing transition, primarily reflecting inflation-linked rent adjustments, rentalized capital expenditures and improved recoveries across all regions. Including the transition, SPNOI increased 2.3% to $51.0 million.
- Leverage improved following the European portfolio sale, with debt to gross book value(2) of 39.8% (IFRS) and 46.8% (proportionate basis(2)) as at June 30, 2026, down from 46.4% and 52.4% at December 31, 2025. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 7.1x, or 7.7x on a comparable basis excluding EBITDA from the disposed European properties. The economic weighted average interest rate on a proportionate basis(2) increased to 5.25% (December 31, 2025 - 4.71%), primarily reflecting the repayment of lower-rate European mortgages as part of the European portfolio sale.
- Portfolio fundamentals remained strong, with 96.4% occupancy and a 13.1 year weighted average lease expiry ("WALE").
- Net asset value ("NAV") was $7.66 per unit at June 30, 2026, up from $7.55 at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase in the market value of the REIT's Vital Trust units and favourable foreign exchange movements, partially offset by distributions and transaction costs related to the European portfolio sale.
- The REIT recorded fair value gains on investment properties of $5.5 million, compared with $13.6 million in Q2 2025, reflecting valuation gains from higher net operating income across the portfolio. The portfolio capitalization rate was 6.96% on a proportionate basis(2) at June 30, 2026.
- General and administrative expenses, excluding unit-based compensation expense and employee termination benefits and related expenses, declined by $2.2 million to $10.0 million on a proportionate basis(2) (Q2 2025 - $12.2 million), reflecting the ongoing simplification of the REIT's platform. Following the internalization of Vital Trust and the completion of the European portfolio sale, the REIT's headcount has declined to 136 from 229 a year earlier. The REIT is targeting an annualized G&A run-rate, on the same basis, of approximately $35 million by the end of 2026.
Acquisition and Divestiture Activity
- During the quarter, the REIT completed the majority sale of its European portfolio, disposing of 23 wholly-owned properties in Germany and the Netherlands and 10 joint venture properties in the Netherlands, generating approximately $145 million of net cash proceeds attributable to the REIT. Following the transaction, the REIT's remaining European portfolio comprises an approximately 30% interest in 10 German joint venture clinics and a wholly-owned medical outpatient campus in the Netherlands.
- On May 5, 2026, the REIT completed the sale of one non-core property in Tucson, U.S. at its fair value of $2.5 million.
- Subsequent to quarter end, the REIT completed the acquisition of the East New York Health Hub, a 142,000 sq ft, seven-storey, purpose-built integrated community health centre in Brooklyn, New York for US$89.9 million ($126.7 million). The property is 100% leased with approximately 11 years of remaining term.
- Subsequent to quarter end, the REIT entered into an agreement to acquire a 51,000 sq ft multi-tenant medical outpatient facility in Burlington, Ontario for $26.2 million. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, with closing expected in the third quarter of 2026.
Development and Upzoning Activity
- In July 2026, the REIT received City of Toronto approval for Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments for a transit-oriented, mixed-use redevelopment of Fairview Health Centre in Toronto. The approved framework permits approximately 980,000 sq ft of total gross floor area, including up to 1,302 residential units across three towers and approximately 100,000 sq ft of medical space. This approval increases the site's permitted density while preserving its healthcare focus.
Financing Activity
- During the quarter, the REIT repaid maturing Canadian and European mortgages using its revolving credit facility, including a $95.0 million Netherlands mortgage and $65.0 million of Canadian mortgages.
- The REIT ended the quarter with $443.3 million of available liquidity on a proportionate basis(2), which is inclusive of the European portfolio sale proceeds received at quarter end. These proceeds are being redeployed to fund the REIT's North American acquisitions.
- Subsequent to quarter end, the REIT refinanced A$715.0 million of Australian joint venture term debt ($210.2 million at the REIT's share), extending the maturity from December 2026 to December 2028.
- The REIT's 6.25% Series H convertible debentures (VITL.DB.H) become redeemable at the REIT's option, at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, on or after September 1, 2026, on not less than 30 days' notice.
- On a proportionate basis(2), approximately $1.5 billion of the REIT's assets were unencumbered at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2025. The REIT's growing pool of unencumbered assets continues to enhance its financial flexibility, positioning the REIT to access a broader range of financing alternatives over time.
Operations and Leasing
- SPNOI(2) increased by 2.3% year over year, primarily reflecting inflation-linked rent adjustments, rentalized capital expenditures and improved recoveries across all regions. Excluding operating costs related to the transition to outsourced facilities and operations management in Canada, SPNOI increased 3.2% year over year.
- By region, SPNOI(2) increased 1.0% in North America, 4.3% in Brazil, 1.2% in Europe and 2.0% in Australia. Growth in North America was impacted by higher operating costs associated with the transition to outsourced facilities and operations management in Canada during the fourth quarter of 2025. Excluding these costs, North America SPNOI increased 3.3% year over year.
- During the quarter, the REIT completed approximately 97,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing.
Selected Operating and Financial Information (1):
|($ thousands except where otherwise indicated) (unaudited)
|As at
June 30, 2026
|As at
December 31, 2025
|Assets under management (i)
|$
|5,600,000
|$
|5,933,000
|Number of properties
|104
|133
|Gross leasable area (millions of sf)
|11.1
|13.0
|Period end occupancy
|96.4
|%
|96.4
|%
|Weighted Average Lease Expiry (Years)
|13.1
|12.3
|Debt to Gross Book Value (IFRS)(2)
|39.8
|%
|46.4
|%
|Debt to Gross Book Value (Proportionate)(2)
|46.8
|%
|52.4
|%
|Weighted average overall capitalization rate (Proportionate)(2)
|6.96
|%
|6.90
|%
|Economic Weighted Average Interest Rate (Proportionate)(2)
|5.25
|%
|4.71
|%
(i) Assets under management represents the aggregate fair value of investment properties, the quoted market price of the REIT's investment in Vital Trust units, lease assets, real estate related financial instruments and assets held for sale, including third-party interests in these assets.
|For the periods ended June 30
($ thousands) (unaudited)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|Net income (loss)
|$
|279
|$
|32,621
|$
|(32,342
|)
|$
|(3,566
|)
|$
|17,091
|$
|(20,657
|)
|Funds from Operations ("FFO"), excluding
accelerated amortization of deferred financing
costs(2)(i)
|26,747
|27,968
|(1,221
|)
|53,375
|54,090
|(715
|)
|Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") (2)
|26,359
|25,407
|952
|52,116
|49,755
|2,361
|FFO - diluted, excluding accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs(2)(i)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|-
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.01
|)
|AFFO(2) per unit - diluted
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.01
|Distributions per unit
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|-
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|$
|-
|AFFO(2) payout ratio
|85
|%
|88
|%
|(3)
|%
|86
|%
|90
|%
|(4)
|%
(i) Excludes non-recurring accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs on early debt repayments, which varies between periods:
- 2026: $0.5 million, recognized on the early repayment of certain European mortgages using proceeds from the European portfolio sale.
- 2025: $1.4 million and $3.4 million (three and six months, respectively), recognized on the early repayment of debt using proceeds from the sale of Assura units and the issuance of senior unsecured debentures.
Non-GAAP and Other Supplementary Measures
This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and other specified financial measures (as defined in National Instrument 52-112, Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure) in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They should not be considered as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are provided below.
|Non-GAAP Measure
|Description and Purpose
|Proportionate Basis
|Net Operating Income ("NOI")
|Same-Property NOI (Constant Currency) ("SPNOI")
|Funds from Operations ("FFO")
|Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
|AFFO Payout Ratio
|Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")
|Debt
|Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|Gross Book Value ("GBV")
|Debt to Gross Book Value
|Net Asset Value ("NAV")
|Per Unit Measures
The table below reconciles net income (loss), as determined in accordance with IFRS, to net income (loss) on a proportionate basis(2) for the periods presented.
|($ thousands)
|For the three months ended
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|IFRS Basis
|Adjustments
|Proportionate Basis(1)
|IFRS Basis
|Adjustments
|Proportionate Basis(1)
|Net operating income
|Revenue from investment properties
|$
|66,090
|$
|12,645
|$
|78,735
|$
|99,004
|$
|(13,605
|)
|$
|85,399
|Property operating costs
|(17,282
|)
|(1,891
|)
|(19,173
|)
|(22,696
|)
|2,259
|(20,437
|)
|48,808
|10,754
|59,562
|76,308
|(11,346
|)
|64,962
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest and other income
|1,541
|(307
|)
|1,234
|2,548
|(1,113
|)
|1,435
|Management fees
|3,701
|(975
|)
|2,726
|3,590
|2,687
|6,277
|Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments
|2,937
|(2,937
|)
|-
|4,648
|(4,648
|)
|-
|Non-cash equity income from Vital Trust
|-
|(2,234
|)
|(2,234
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Distributions from Vital Trust
|-
|3,850
|3,850
|-
|-
|-
|Finance costs
|(21,715
|)
|(5,217
|)
|(26,932
|)
|(33,571
|)
|1,665
|(31,906
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(14,214
|)
|(253
|)
|(14,467
|)
|(14,891
|)
|391
|(14,500
|)
|Transaction costs
|(3,342
|)
|21
|(3,321
|)
|(2,390
|)
|6
|(2,384
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|(740
|)
|-
|(740
|)
|5,474
|(1,356
|)
|4,118
|Accretion of financial liabilities
|(386
|)
|-
|(386
|)
|(397
|)
|-
|(397
|)
|Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
|(1,973
|)
|-
|(1,973
|)
|(206
|)
|-
|(206
|)
|Fair value adjustment of financial instruments
|(1,778
|)
|(687
|)
|(2,465
|)
|(8,377
|)
|5,225
|(3,152
|)
|Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|5,482
|2,376
|7,858
|13,619
|(3,791
|)
|9,828
|Net loss on disposals of assets
|(10,772
|)
|(4,213
|)
|(14,985
|)
|(3,379
|)
|180
|(3,199
|)
|Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation liabilities
|548
|-
|548
|588
|-
|588
|Income (loss) before taxes
|8,097
|178
|8,275
|43,564
|(12,100
|)
|31,464
|Current income tax expense
|(15,094
|)
|40
|(15,054
|)
|(3,529
|)
|1,821
|(1,708
|)
|Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
|7,276
|(218
|)
|7,058
|(7,414
|)
|3,618
|(3,796
|)
|Income tax expense
|(7,818
|)
|(178
|)
|(7,996
|)
|(10,943
|)
|5,439
|(5,504
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|279
|$
|-
|$
|279
|$
|32,621
|$
|(6,661
|)
|$
|25,960
|Less: non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|6,661
|(6,661
|)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders
|$
|279
|$
|-
|$
|279
|$
|25,960
|$
|-
|$
|25,960
The following table reconciles net income (loss), as determined in accordance with IFRS, to net income (loss) on a proportionate basis(2) for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:
|($ thousands)
|For the six months ended
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|IFRS Basis
|Adjustments
|Proportionate Basis(2)
|IFRS Basis
|Adjustments
|Proportionate Basis(2)
|Net property operating income
|Revenue from investment properties
|$
|140,157
|$
|25,207
|$
|165,364
|$
|210,651
|$
|(27,721
|)
|$
|182,930
|Property operating costs
|(43,865
|)
|(3,441
|)
|(47,306
|)
|(57,195
|)
|5,057
|(52,138
|)
|96,292
|21,766
|118,058
|153,456
|(22,664
|)
|130,792
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest and other income
|3,505
|(1,126
|)
|2,379
|8,729
|(2,097
|)
|6,632
|Management fees
|7,599
|(2,059
|)
|5,540
|7,363
|5,096
|12,459
|Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments
|4,368
|(4,368
|)
|-
|(4,094
|)
|4,094
|-
|Non-cash equity income from Vital Trust
|-
|2,452
|2,452
|-
|-
|-
|Distributions from Vital Trust
|-
|7,584
|7,584
|-
|-
|-
|Finance costs
|(41,994
|)
|(10,204
|)
|(52,198
|)
|(72,010
|)
|3,065
|(68,945
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(29,624
|)
|(456
|)
|(30,080
|)
|(29,739
|)
|575
|(29,164
|)
|Transaction costs
|(5,360
|)
|-
|(5,360
|)
|(11,822
|)
|6
|(11,816
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|(612
|)
|-
|(612
|)
|7,293
|(1,521
|)
|5,772
|Accretion of financial liabilities
|(3,139
|)
|-
|(3,139
|)
|(3,816
|)
|-
|(3,816
|)
|Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
|2,856
|-
|2,856
|(10,691
|)
|-
|(10,691
|)
|Fair value adjustment of financial instruments
|(572
|)
|733
|161
|20,422
|7,632
|28,054
|Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|(16,610
|)
|(10,156
|)
|(26,766
|)
|(32,728
|)
|9,373
|(23,355
|)
|Net loss on disposals of assets
|(10,901
|)
|(4,213
|)
|(15,114
|)
|(4,778
|)
|212
|(4,566
|)
|Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation liabilities
|(433
|)
|-
|(433
|)
|(882
|)
|-
|(882
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes
|5,375
|(47
|)
|5,328
|26,703
|3,771
|30,474
|Current income tax expense
|(17,476
|)
|162
|(17,314
|)
|(7,138
|)
|3,236
|(3,902
|)
|Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
|8,535
|(115
|)
|8,420
|(2,474
|)
|972
|(1,502
|)
|Income tax expense
|(8,941
|)
|47
|(8,894
|)
|(9,612
|)
|4,208
|(5,404
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,566
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(3,566
|)
|$
|17,091
|$
|7,979
|$
|25,070
|Less: non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(7,979
|)
|7,979
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders
|$
|(3,566
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(3,566
|)
|$
|25,070
|$
|-
|$
|25,070
The table below reconciles net income (loss), as determined in accordance with IFRS, to Net Operating Income for the periods presented.
|For the periods ended June 30
($ thousands) (unaudited)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|Net income (loss)
|$
|279
|$
|32,621
|$
|(32,342
|)
|$
|(3,566
|)
|$
|17,091
|$
|(20,657
|)
|Interest and other income
|(1,541
|)
|(2,548
|)
|1,007
|(3,505
|)
|(8,729
|)
|5,224
|Management fees
|(3,701
|)
|(3,590
|)
|(111
|)
|(7,599
|)
|(7,363
|)
|(236
|)
|Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments
|(2,937
|)
|(4,648
|)
|1,711
|(4,368
|)
|4,094
|(8,462
|)
|Finance costs
|21,715
|33,571
|(11,856
|)
|41,994
|72,010
|(30,016
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|14,214
|14,891
|(677
|)
|29,624
|29,739
|(115
|)
|Transaction costs
|3,342
|2,390
|952
|5,360
|11,822
|(6,462
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|740
|(5,474
|)
|6,214
|612
|(7,293
|)
|7,905
|Accretion of financial liabilities
|386
|397
|(11
|)
|3,139
|3,816
|(677
|)
|Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
|1,973
|206
|1,767
|(2,856
|)
|10,691
|(13,547
|)
|Fair value adjustment of financial instruments
|1,778
|8,377
|(6,599
|)
|572
|(20,422
|)
|20,994
|Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|(5,482
|)
|(13,619
|)
|8,137
|16,610
|32,728
|(16,118
|)
|Net loss on disposals of assets
|10,772
|3,379
|7,393
|10,901
|4,778
|6,123
|Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation liabilities
|(548
|)
|(588
|)
|40
|433
|882
|(449
|)
|Income tax expense
|7,818
|10,943
|(3,125
|)
|8,941
|9,612
|(671
|)
|Net Operating Income (IFRS)
|48,808
|76,308
|(27,500
|)
|96,292
|153,456
|(57,164
|)
|Adjustment for equity accounted investments
|10,754
|(11,346
|)
|22,100
|21,766
|(22,664
|)
|44,430
|Net Operating Income (proportionate)
|$
|59,562
|$
|64,962
|$
|(5,400
|)
|$
|118,058
|$
|130,792
|$
|(12,734
|)
The table below reconciles Net Operating Income to Same-Property Net Operating Income for the periods presented.
|For the periods ended June 30
($ thousands)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|Net Operating Income (proportionate)
|$
|59,562
|$
|64,962
|$
|(5,400
|)
|$
|118,058
|$
|130,792
|$
|(12,734
|)
|Straight-line rental revenue
|(763
|)
|(1,313
|)
|550
|(1,493
|)
|(3,063
|)
|1,570
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|3,976
|(3,976
|)
|-
|6,308
|(6,308
|)
|Vital Trust NOI
|-
|(9,649
|)
|9,649
|-
|(18,670
|)
|18,670
|Acquisitions / Dispositions
|(7,492
|)
|(8,077
|)
|585
|(15,107
|)
|(16,684
|)
|1,577
|Other
|(269
|)
|1
|(270
|)
|(529
|)
|(117
|)
|(412
|)
|Same-Property Net Operating Income
|$
|51,038
|$
|49,900
|$
|1,138
|$
|100,878
|$
|98,552
|$
|2,326
Same-Property Net Operating Income by region is as follows for the periods presented:
|For the periods ended June 30
($ thousands)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|North America
|$
|20,012
|$
|19,808
|$
|204
|1.0
|%
|$
|39,866
|$
|39,443
|$
|423
|1.1
|%
|Brazil
|16,237
|15,563
|674
|4.3
|%
|31,678
|30,364
|1,314
|4.3
|%
|Europe
|4,501
|4,446
|55
|1.2
|%
|9,089
|8,979
|110
|1.2
|%
|Australia
|10,288
|10,083
|205
|2.0
|%
|20,245
|19,766
|479
|2.4
|%
|Same-Property Net Operating Income
|$
|51,038
|$
|49,900
|$
|1,138
|2.3
|%
|$
|100,878
|$
|98,552
|$
|2,326
|2.4
|%
The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to unitholders to Funds from Operations for the periods presented:
|For the periods ended June 30
($ thousands)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders
|$
|279
|$
|25,960
|$
|(25,681
|)
|$
|(3,566
|)
|$
|25,070
|$
|(28,636
|)
|Add / (Deduct):
|Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
|1,973
|206
|1,767
|(2,856
|)
|10,691
|(13,547
|)
|Fair value adjustment of financial instruments
|1,778
|8,377
|(6,599
|)
|572
|(20,422
|)
|20,994
|Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|(5,482
|)
|(13,619
|)
|8,137
|16,610
|32,728
|(16,118
|)
|Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation liabilities
|(548
|)
|(588
|)
|40
|433
|882
|(449
|)
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of fair market value losses (gains)
|-
|5
|(5
|)
|-
|(27,381
|)
|27,381
|Accretion of financial liabilities
|386
|397
|(11
|)
|3,139
|3,816
|(677
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|714
|(5,560
|)
|6,274
|560
|(7,415
|)
|7,975
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|-
|1,359
|(1,359
|)
|-
|1,529
|(1,529
|)
|Deferred tax expense (recovery)
|(7,276
|)
|7,414
|(14,690
|)
|(8,535
|)
|2,474
|(11,009
|)
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of deferred taxes
|-
|(3,981
|)
|3,981
|-
|(1,801
|)
|1,801
|Transaction costs
|3,342
|2,390
|952
|5,360
|11,822
|(6,462
|)
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of transaction costs
|-
|(6
|)
|6
|-
|(6
|)
|6
|Net loss on disposal of assets
|10,772
|3,380
|7,392
|10,901
|4,778
|6,123
|Less: Non-controlling interests' share of net loss on disposal
|-
|(181
|)
|181
|-
|(211
|)
|211
|Tax on profits or losses on disposals of properties
|13,632
|-
|13,632
|14,568
|-
|14,568
|Net adjustments for equity accounted entities
|2,721
|(1,013
|)
|3,734
|13,751
|11,271
|2,480
|Non-cash equity income from Vital Trust
|2,234
|-
|2,234
|(2,452
|)
|-
|(2,452
|)
|Internal leasing costs
|657
|439
|218
|1,206
|839
|367
|Property taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21
|(52
|)
|8
|(60
|)
|19
|28
|(9
|)
|Net adjustment for lease liabilities
|89
|102
|(13
|)
|(40
|)
|21
|(61
|)
|Employee termination benefits and related expenses
|782
|1,234
|(452
|)
|2,757
|1,616
|1,141
|G&A expenses related to strategic tenant inducements
|208
|198
|10
|410
|411
|(1
|)
|Funds from Operations
|$
|26,209
|$
|26,521
|$
|(312
|)
|$
|52,837
|$
|50,740
|$
|2,097
|FFO per Unit - Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.11
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.01
|FFO per Unit - Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.11
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average number of units outstanding
|Basic
|250,014,383
|248,856,278
|1,158,105
|250,005,559
|248,482,289
|1,523,270
|Diluted
|250,852,728
|249,941,309
|911,419
|250,901,539
|249,528,523
|1,373,016
The following table reconciles FFO(2) to FFO excluding accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs(2):
|For the periods ended June 30
($ thousands)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|FFO(2)
|$
|26,209
|$
|26,521
|$
|(312
|)
|$
|52,837
|$
|50,740
|$
|2,097
|Accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs
|538
|1,447
|(909
|)
|538
|3,350
|(2,812
|)
|FFO, excluding accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs(2)
|$
|26,747
|$
|27,968
|$
|(1,221
|)
|$
|53,375
|$
|54,090
|$
|(715
|)
|FFO per unit - diluted, excluding accelerated
amortization of deferred financing costs(2)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|-
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of units outstanding
|Diluted
|250,852,728
|249,941,309
|911,419
|250,901,539
|249,528,523
|1,373,016
The following table reconciles Funds from Operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations for the periods presented:
|($ thousands except where otherwise indicated)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|Funds from Operations(1)
|$
|26,209
|$
|26,521
|$
|(312
|)
|$
|52,837
|$
|50,740
|$
|2,097
|Add / (Deduct):
|Accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs
|538
|1,447
|(909
|)
|538
|3,350
|(2,812
|)
|Unit-based compensation expense
|3,641
|1,018
|2,623
|6,657
|3,591
|3,066
|Straight-line rental revenue
|(809
|)
|315
|(1,124
|)
|(1,516
|)
|(205
|)
|(1,311
|)
|Less: non-controlling interests' share of straight-line revenue
|-
|(513
|)
|513
|-
|(1,028
|)
|1,028
|Leasing costs and non-recoverable maintenance capital expenditures
|(3,089
|)
|(3,030
|)
|(59
|)
|(6,087
|)
|(6,399
|)
|312
|Less: non-controlling interests' share of actual capex and leasing costs
|-
|240
|(240
|)
|-
|510
|(510
|)
|Net adjustments for equity accounted entities
|(131
|)
|(591
|)
|460
|(313
|)
|(804
|)
|491
|Adjusted Funds from Operations(1)
|$
|26,359
|$
|25,407
|$
|952
|$
|52,116
|$
|49,755
|$
|2,361
|AFFO(1) per Unit - Basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.01
|AFFO(1) per Unit - Diluted
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.01
|Distributions per Unit
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|-
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|$
|-
|Weighted average number of
units outstanding
|Basic
|250,014,383
|248,856,278
|1,158,105
|250,005,559
|248,482,289
|1,523,270
|Diluted
|250,852,728
|249,941,309
|911,419
|250,901,539
|249,528,523
|1,373,016
Management's Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes
Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Vital Infrastructure Property Trust's Second Quarter Report to Unitholders, which includes the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the MD&A for the REIT, and is available at www.vitalreit.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Corporate Presentation
Download the Company's Updated Corporate Presentation: www.vitalreit.com/investors
Q2 2026 Results Conference Call
The REIT will be hosting its Q2 2026 results conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
Canada - Toronto: (647) 932-3411
Canada (toll free): (800) 715-9871
Conference ID: 4140820
Link to audio webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14743
About Vital Infrastructure
Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at June 30, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 104 income-producing properties totalling 11.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australia. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.
Contacts
Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, Zach.Vaughan@vitalreit.com
Stephanie Karamarkovic, Chief Financial Officer, Stephanie.Karamarkovic@vitalreit.com
Steven Hong, Vice President, Investor Relations, Steven.Hong@vitalreit.com, investors@vitalreit.com, (905) 229-9266
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the REIT, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning the closing of the REIT's acquisition in Burlington, Ontario, including the expected timeline thereof.
The REIT's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions which may prove incorrect, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These include assumptions relating to the REIT's properties continuing to perform as they have recently, various general economic and market factors, including exchange rates remaining constant, local real estate conditions remaining strong, and interest rates remaining at current levels or decreasing, the availability of equity and debt financing to the REIT and the REIT's ability to refinance, or extend the maturity of, its existing debt, and the REIT's ability to successfully complete its other planned acquisitions on the terms proposed. Such forward-looking statements are also qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the risk that the transactions contemplated herein are not completed on the terms proposed or at all, and the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the MD&A, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.
1 Results for 2026 reflect the deconsolidation of Vital Healthcare Property Trust ("Vital Trust"), a New Zealand Stock Exchange-listed entity in which the REIT holds an approximately 24% interest, and the transition to equity accounting, which impacts comparability with prior periods. Vital Trust's operating results are excluded from leasing metrics and portfolio statistics.
2 Refer to Non-GAAP and Other Supplementary Measures section.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309332
Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust