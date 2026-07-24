

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) on Thursday, reported a sharp increase in second-quarter earnings, driven by record revenue growth and improved operating margins across its business.



Revenue rose 50.3 percent to $3.27 billion from $2.17 billion a year earlier. Net income increased 91.3 percent to $441.60 million, or $12.53 per share, from $230.85 million, or $6.53 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 79.7 percent to $600.49 million from $334.08 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 18.4 percent from 15.4 percent a year earlier.



For the first six months of 2026, revenue increased to $6.13 billion from $4.00 billion, while net income more than doubled to $811.98 million, or $23.03 per share, compared with $400.14 million, or $11.28 per share, in the same period last year.



FIX is currently trading after hours at $1,819.01 up $12.14 or 0.66 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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