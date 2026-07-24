

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $234.8 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $180.8 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $1.695 billion from $1.536 billion last year.



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $234.8 Mln. vs. $180.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.695 Bln vs. $1.536 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.73 To $ 1.79 Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.93 To $ 7.25



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