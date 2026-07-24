- Rental income up by 8% to €23.7 million, driven by letting activity
- Portfolio value of €840 million
- Core portfolio occupancy rate of 81%
- EPRA NTA of €248 million or €14.5 per share
Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Tenants confirm loyalty with major leases
The first few months of the year saw several first-rate tenants renew their leases for a total surface area of 16,000 sq.m in the Arcs de Seine building in Boulogne-Billancourt, demonstrating their satisfaction and loyalty.
These renewals bring the average remaining lease term for the property to over seven years. Of these, Huawei, one of the world's leading telecommunications providers, extended its lease for a fixed nine-year term.
Thanks to its repositioning strategy, Vitura has successfully enhanced the appeal of its property portfolio, while remaining attentive to tenants' expectations. Vitura continues to expand its range of services and curate experiences inspired by the highest standards in hospitality to create work environments that are higher quality, more flexible, and better adapted to changing needs.
At 81%, the core portfolio occupancy rate remained stable with respect to December 31, 2025, with the average remaining lease term extended to over six years.
An ambitious energy policy
As part of its sustainable performance strategy, Vitura is pursuing a proactive energy policy and has rolled out an automated data collection and analysis platform across its entire portfolio. The platform centralizes energy consumption tracking for each building for more precise data, providing an accurate picture of buildings' energy performance and areas for improvement. It also strengthens the Group's ability to meet regulatory requirements and increasingly demanding expectations from stakeholders regarding ESG reporting.
In parallel, Vitura is honing its energy consumption management through energy efficiency plans rolled out across the entire portfolio, while continuing to raise awareness among tenants.
These initiatives, aimed at minimizing Vitura's energy footprint in line with its pathway to carbon neutrality by 2050, have reduced the portfolio's energy consumption by 37% since 2013, in line with France's tertiary green energy decree. In a market where energy efficiency has become a key factor in property valuation, this approach helps to enhance the appeal of Vitura's portfolio to both investors and tenants in the long term.
First-half 2026 results
In first-half 2026, rental income rose to €23.7 million, up 8% from €21.9 million in first-half 2025, driven by lease signings.
EPRA earnings totaled €4.0 million in first-half 2026, a €2.1 million increase on the €1.9 million recorded in the prior-year period. Cash flow for the period also rose by 42% to €1.8 million. These increases are mainly due to growth in operating income.
The estimated portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) came to €779 million, a slight decrease of 2% compared to December 31, 2025, resulting from a rise in capitalization rates. Including Hanami, the portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) was estimated at €840 million, down 3% from €865 million at December 31, 2025.
The net loss under IFRS was €26.0 million in first-half 2026, compared with a net loss of €11.0 million in first-half 2025. This greater loss is mainly due to the decrease in value of investment properties over the first half.
The Group's IFRS consolidated net debt stood at €591 million at June 30, 2026, down €2 million compared with December 31, 2025, due to the repayment of borrowings over the period. Some 85% of the Group's borrowings is made up of green loans.
Vitura is actively seeking refinancing options with banking pools. The Group remains confident regarding the successful refinancing of Prothin, whose maturities have been extended to October 15, 2026, given the quality of its buildings and the portfolio's rental performance. Hanami's debt maturity (15% of the total outstanding borrowings) has been extended through September 30, 2026.
EPRA NTA stood at €248 million at June 30, 2026, or €14.5 per share, down slightly from the previous period due to a decline in the value of investment properties during the first half of the year.
The Statutory Auditors' review report is under way.
Key figures
In millions of euros
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Change
Rental income (IFRS)
23.7
21.9
+8%
EPRA earnings
4.0
1.9
+111%
Cash flow
6.1
4.3
+42%
Net income (loss) under IFRS
(26.0)
(11.0)
-137%
In millions of euros
June 30, 2026
Dec. 31, 2025
Change
Portfolio (excl. transfer duties)
840
865
-3%
Core occupancy rate
81%
81%
EPRA NTA (in €)
14.5
15.9
-11%
Net debt (IFRS)
591
593
-1%
About Vitura
Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €840 million at June 30, 2026 (excluding transfer duties).
Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks in the top 20% of the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.
Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).
Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr/en
Find us on: LinkedIn
APPENDICES
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
Recurring cash flow
In thousands of euros
06/30/26
12/31/25
06/30/25
Net income (loss) under IFRS
(25,958)
(20,755)
(10,962)
Adjustment for changes in fair value of investment property
26,747
20,762
8,269
Restatement of the changes in fair value of financial instruments
3,256
8,494
4,609
EPRA earnings
4,044
8,502
1,916
Restatement of deferred lease incentives (IAS 17)
1,376
1,237
1,537
Restatement of deferred finance costs
685
1,543
858
Like-for-like cash flow
6,105
11,282
4,311
Other EPRA earnings indicators
In thousands of euros
06/30/26
12/31/25
06/30/25
Net operating income
16,721
32,892
14,938
Net financial expenses
(12,677)
(24,391)
(13,022)
EPRA NTA
In thousands of euros
06/30/26
12/31/25
06/30/25
Shareholders' equity under IFRS
222,190
248,147
257,949
Portion of rent-free periods (1)
(11,739)
(12,539)
(13,550)
Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants
0
0
0
Fair value of diluted NAV
210,451
235,608
244,399
Transfer duties (2)
37,610
39,411
39,922
Fair value of financial instruments
(214)
(3,470)
(7,356)
EPRA NTA
247,848
271,549
276,965
EPRA NTA per share
14.5
15.9
16.2
(1) Lease incentives recorded in assets in the IFRS consolidated financial statements under "Non-current loans and receivables" and "Other operating receivables".
LTV ratio
In millions of euros
06/30/26
12/31/25
06/30/25
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) (1)
591
593
597
Fair value of investment property
840
865
877
LTV ratio (%)
70%
68%
68%
1) Consolidated gross debt, recorded in the statutory financial statements.
Occupancy rate
The occupancy rate corresponds to the percentage of the total surface area (offices), for which the company receives (or will receive without condition precedent) rent under a lease agreement signed during the financial year.
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
|In thousands of euros, except per share data
June 30, 2026
Dec. 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
6 months
12 months
6 months
Rental income
23,734
43,834
21,927
Income from other services
15,184
16,482
11,781
Building-related costs
(15,202)
(22,558)
(16,186)
Net rental income
23,716
37,757
17,522
Sale of building
0
0
0
Administrative costs
(2,421)
(4,865)
(2,584)
Net additions to provisions depreciation and amortization
(4,574)
0
0
Other operating expenses
0
0
0
Other operating income
0
0
0
Total change in fair value of investment property
(26,747)
(20,762)
(8,269)
Net operating income (expense)
(10,026)
12,130
6,669
Financial income
1,184
9,731
5,215
Financial expenses
(17,117)
(42,617)
(22,847)
Net ?nancial expenses
(15,933)
(32,885)
(17,632)
Net income (expense) from discontinued operations
0
0
0
Corporate income tax
0
0
0
CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS
(25,958)
(20,755)
(10,962)
of which attributable to owners of the Company
(25,958)
(20,755)
(10,962)
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Other comprehensive income
0
0
0
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSE
(25,958)
(20,755)
(10,962)
of which attributable to owners of the Company
(25,958)
(20,755)
(10,962)
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Basic earnings (loss) per share (in euros)
(1.52)
(1.22)
(0.64)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in euros)
(1.52)
(1.22)
(0.64)
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2026
Dec. 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
0
3
3
Investment property
839,513
865,230
871,910
Non-current loans and receivables
6,114
6,270
6,828
Financial instruments
3,911
3,911
10,368
Total non-current assets
849,538
875,414
889,109
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable
15,002
13,899
9,087
Other operating receivables
10,112
9,636
11,277
Prepaid expenses
218
321
268
Total receivables
25,332
23,856
20,632
Financial instruments
1,398
5,348
3,237
Cash and cash equivalents
25,216
16,297
23,355
Total cash and cash equivalents
26,614
21,645
26,592
Total current assets
51,946
45,502
47,224
TOTAL ASSETS
901,484
920,916
936,333
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
17,088
64,933
64,933
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
55,061
60,047
60,047
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
176,000
143,923
143,932
Net attributable loss
(25,958)
(20,755)
(10,962)
Total shareholders' equity
222,190
248,147
257,949
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
0
0
503,710
Other non-current borrowings and debt
7,661
7,559
7,517
Non-current corporate income tax liability
0
0
0
Financial instruments
0
0
0
Total non-current liabilities
7,661
7,559
511,227
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
595,439
600,018
97,189
Financial instruments
0
0
0
Other non-current borrowings and debt
38,379
37,112
34,780
Trade accounts payable
6,981
6,605
7,939
Current corporate income tax liability
0
0
0
Other operating liabilities
16,308
7,598
13,447
Prepaid revenue
14,525
13,877
13,802
Total current liabilities
671,632
665,208
167,157
Total equity and liabilities
679,293
672,768
678,384
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
901,484
920,916
936,333
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2026
Dec. 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income (loss)
(25,958)
(20,755)
(10,962)
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Change in fair value of investment property
26,747
20,762
8,269
Reversal of depreciation and amortization
0
0
0
Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components
0
0
0
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
0
0
0
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
0
0
0
Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
3,950
9,408
5,063
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost
685
1,543
858
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
0
Corporate income tax
0
0
0
Penalty interest
0
0
0
Elimination of gains and losses on disposals
0
0
0
Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
5,424
10,959
3,228
Other changes in working capital requirement
8,964
420
11,332
Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation
Change in working capital requirement
8,964
420
11,332
Net cash ?ows from operating activities
14,387
11,379
14,559
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of ?xed assets
(1,575)
(7,393)
(1,987)
Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation
0
0
0
Net increase (decrease) in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers
0
(116)
(845)
Net cash ?ows used in investing activities
(1,575)
(7,509)
(2,832)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital increase
0
0
0
Capital increase transaction costs
0
0
0
Change in bank debt
(5,049)
(3,926)
(3,052)
Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants)
0
0
0
Re?nancing/financing transaction costs
0
0
0
Net change in liability in respect of re?nancing
0
0
0
Purchases of hedging instruments
0
0
0
Net increase in current borrowings
0
(1,967)
0
Net decrease in current borrowings
(215)
0
(1,275)
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
1,369
4,836
2,462
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
0
0
0
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
1
(4)
5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net cash ?ows used in ?nancing activities
(3,893)
(1,061)
(1,861)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
8,919
2,809
9,867
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*
16,297
13,488
13,488
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
25,216
16,297
23,355
There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723797134/en/
Contacts:
Investor relations
Charlotte de Laroche
info@vitura.fr +33 1 42 25 76 38
Media relations
Aliénor Miens
alienor.miens@margie.fr +33 6 64 32 81 75