Rental income up by 8% to €23.7 million, driven by letting activity

Portfolio value of €840 million

Core portfolio occupancy rate of 81%

EPRA NTA of €248 million or €14.5 per share

Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR):

Tenants confirm loyalty with major leases

The first few months of the year saw several first-rate tenants renew their leases for a total surface area of 16,000 sq.m in the Arcs de Seine building in Boulogne-Billancourt, demonstrating their satisfaction and loyalty.

These renewals bring the average remaining lease term for the property to over seven years. Of these, Huawei, one of the world's leading telecommunications providers, extended its lease for a fixed nine-year term.

Thanks to its repositioning strategy, Vitura has successfully enhanced the appeal of its property portfolio, while remaining attentive to tenants' expectations. Vitura continues to expand its range of services and curate experiences inspired by the highest standards in hospitality to create work environments that are higher quality, more flexible, and better adapted to changing needs.

At 81%, the core portfolio occupancy rate remained stable with respect to December 31, 2025, with the average remaining lease term extended to over six years.

An ambitious energy policy

As part of its sustainable performance strategy, Vitura is pursuing a proactive energy policy and has rolled out an automated data collection and analysis platform across its entire portfolio. The platform centralizes energy consumption tracking for each building for more precise data, providing an accurate picture of buildings' energy performance and areas for improvement. It also strengthens the Group's ability to meet regulatory requirements and increasingly demanding expectations from stakeholders regarding ESG reporting.

In parallel, Vitura is honing its energy consumption management through energy efficiency plans rolled out across the entire portfolio, while continuing to raise awareness among tenants.

These initiatives, aimed at minimizing Vitura's energy footprint in line with its pathway to carbon neutrality by 2050, have reduced the portfolio's energy consumption by 37% since 2013, in line with France's tertiary green energy decree. In a market where energy efficiency has become a key factor in property valuation, this approach helps to enhance the appeal of Vitura's portfolio to both investors and tenants in the long term.

First-half 2026 results

In first-half 2026, rental income rose to €23.7 million, up 8% from €21.9 million in first-half 2025, driven by lease signings.

EPRA earnings totaled €4.0 million in first-half 2026, a €2.1 million increase on the €1.9 million recorded in the prior-year period. Cash flow for the period also rose by 42% to €1.8 million. These increases are mainly due to growth in operating income.

The estimated portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) came to €779 million, a slight decrease of 2% compared to December 31, 2025, resulting from a rise in capitalization rates. Including Hanami, the portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) was estimated at €840 million, down 3% from €865 million at December 31, 2025.

The net loss under IFRS was €26.0 million in first-half 2026, compared with a net loss of €11.0 million in first-half 2025. This greater loss is mainly due to the decrease in value of investment properties over the first half.

The Group's IFRS consolidated net debt stood at €591 million at June 30, 2026, down €2 million compared with December 31, 2025, due to the repayment of borrowings over the period. Some 85% of the Group's borrowings is made up of green loans.

Vitura is actively seeking refinancing options with banking pools. The Group remains confident regarding the successful refinancing of Prothin, whose maturities have been extended to October 15, 2026, given the quality of its buildings and the portfolio's rental performance. Hanami's debt maturity (15% of the total outstanding borrowings) has been extended through September 30, 2026.

EPRA NTA stood at €248 million at June 30, 2026, or €14.5 per share, down slightly from the previous period due to a decline in the value of investment properties during the first half of the year.

The Statutory Auditors' review report is under way.

Key figures

In millions of euros June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Change Rental income (IFRS) 23.7 21.9 +8% EPRA earnings 4.0 1.9 +111% Cash flow 6.1 4.3 +42% Net income (loss) under IFRS (26.0) (11.0) -137%

In millions of euros June 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Change Portfolio (excl. transfer duties) 840 865 -3% Core occupancy rate 81% 81% EPRA NTA (in €) 14.5 15.9 -11% Net debt (IFRS) 591 593 -1%

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €840 million at June 30, 2026 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks in the top 20% of the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr/en

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APPENDICES

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Recurring cash flow In thousands of euros 06/30/26 12/31/25 06/30/25 Net income (loss) under IFRS (25,958) (20,755) (10,962) Adjustment for changes in fair value of investment property 26,747 20,762 8,269 Restatement of the changes in fair value of financial instruments 3,256 8,494 4,609 EPRA earnings 4,044 8,502 1,916 Restatement of deferred lease incentives (IAS 17) 1,376 1,237 1,537 Restatement of deferred finance costs 685 1,543 858 Like-for-like cash flow 6,105 11,282 4,311 Other EPRA earnings indicators In thousands of euros 06/30/26 12/31/25 06/30/25 Net operating income 16,721 32,892 14,938 Net financial expenses (12,677) (24,391) (13,022) EPRA NTA In thousands of euros 06/30/26 12/31/25 06/30/25 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 222,190 248,147 257,949 Portion of rent-free periods (1) (11,739) (12,539) (13,550) Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants 0 0 0 Fair value of diluted NAV 210,451 235,608 244,399 Transfer duties (2) 37,610 39,411 39,922 Fair value of financial instruments (214) (3,470) (7,356) EPRA NTA 247,848 271,549 276,965 EPRA NTA per share 14.5 15.9 16.2 (1) Lease incentives recorded in assets in the IFRS consolidated financial statements under "Non-current loans and receivables" and "Other operating receivables".

(2) Transfer duties of 5% applied to the net assets of the subsidiaries holding the properties to allow for the sale of the shares in these entities. EPRA NTA has been adjusted accordingly. LTV ratio In millions of euros 06/30/26 12/31/25 06/30/25 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) (1) 591 593 597 Fair value of investment property 840 865 877 LTV ratio (%) 70% 68% 68% 1) Consolidated gross debt, recorded in the statutory financial statements. Occupancy rate The occupancy rate corresponds to the percentage of the total surface area (offices), for which the company receives (or will receive without condition precedent) rent under a lease agreement signed during the financial year.

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data June 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 6 months 12 months 6 months Rental income 23,734 43,834 21,927 Income from other services 15,184 16,482 11,781 Building-related costs (15,202) (22,558) (16,186) Net rental income 23,716 37,757 17,522 Sale of building 0 0 0 Administrative costs (2,421) (4,865) (2,584) Net additions to provisions depreciation and amortization (4,574) 0 0 Other operating expenses 0 0 0 Other operating income 0 0 0 Total change in fair value of investment property (26,747) (20,762) (8,269) Net operating income (expense) (10,026) 12,130 6,669 Financial income 1,184 9,731 5,215 Financial expenses (17,117) (42,617) (22,847) Net ?nancial expenses (15,933) (32,885) (17,632) Net income (expense) from discontinued operations 0 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS (25,958) (20,755) (10,962) of which attributable to owners of the Company (25,958) (20,755) (10,962) of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSE (25,958) (20,755) (10,962) of which attributable to owners of the Company (25,958) (20,755) (10,962) of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Basic earnings (loss) per share (in euros) (1.52) (1.22) (0.64) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in euros) (1.52) (1.22) (0.64)

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 0 3 3 Investment property 839,513 865,230 871,910 Non-current loans and receivables 6,114 6,270 6,828 Financial instruments 3,911 3,911 10,368 Total non-current assets 849,538 875,414 889,109 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 15,002 13,899 9,087 Other operating receivables 10,112 9,636 11,277 Prepaid expenses 218 321 268 Total receivables 25,332 23,856 20,632 Financial instruments 1,398 5,348 3,237 Cash and cash equivalents 25,216 16,297 23,355 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,614 21,645 26,592 Total current assets 51,946 45,502 47,224 TOTAL ASSETS 901,484 920,916 936,333 Shareholders' equity Share capital 17,088 64,933 64,933 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 55,061 60,047 60,047 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 176,000 143,923 143,932 Net attributable loss (25,958) (20,755) (10,962) Total shareholders' equity 222,190 248,147 257,949 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 0 0 503,710 Other non-current borrowings and debt 7,661 7,559 7,517 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Financial instruments 0 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 7,661 7,559 511,227 Current liabilities Current borrowings 595,439 600,018 97,189 Financial instruments 0 0 0 Other non-current borrowings and debt 38,379 37,112 34,780 Trade accounts payable 6,981 6,605 7,939 Current corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Other operating liabilities 16,308 7,598 13,447 Prepaid revenue 14,525 13,877 13,802 Total current liabilities 671,632 665,208 167,157 Total equity and liabilities 679,293 672,768 678,384 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 901,484 920,916 936,333

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income (loss) (25,958) (20,755) (10,962) Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Change in fair value of investment property 26,747 20,762 8,269 Reversal of depreciation and amortization 0 0 0 Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components 0 0 0 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 0 0 0 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 0 Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 3,950 9,408 5,063 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 685 1,543 858 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 Penalty interest 0 0 0 Elimination of gains and losses on disposals 0 0 0 Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 5,424 10,959 3,228 Other changes in working capital requirement 8,964 420 11,332 Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirement 8,964 420 11,332 Net cash ?ows from operating activities 14,387 11,379 14,559 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of ?xed assets (1,575) (7,393) (1,987) Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation 0 0 0 Net increase (decrease) in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 0 (116) (845) Net cash ?ows used in investing activities (1,575) (7,509) (2,832) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 0 0 0 Capital increase transaction costs 0 0 0 Change in bank debt (5,049) (3,926) (3,052) Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 0 Re?nancing/financing transaction costs 0 0 0 Net change in liability in respect of re?nancing 0 0 0 Purchases of hedging instruments 0 0 0 Net increase in current borrowings 0 (1,967) 0 Net decrease in current borrowings (215) 0 (1,275) Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 1,369 4,836 2,462 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares 1 (4) 5 Dividends paid 0 0 0 Net cash ?ows used in ?nancing activities (3,893) (1,061) (1,861) Change in cash and cash equivalents 8,919 2,809 9,867 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 16,297 13,488 13,488 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 25,216 16,297 23,355 There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

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Contacts:

Investor relations

Charlotte de Laroche

info@vitura.fr +33 1 42 25 76 38



Media relations

Aliénor Miens

alienor.miens@margie.fr +33 6 64 32 81 75