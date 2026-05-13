Rental income up by 9% to €11.9m, driven by letting activity

Significant renewals extending the WALT of Arcs de Seine to over seven years

Core portfolio occupancy rate of 81%

37% reduction in energy consumption since 2013

Unaudited figures.

Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR):

Strong rental momentum driven by major renewals

During the first quarter, 16,000 sq.m were renewed with first-rate tenants at Arcs de Seine in Boulogne-Billancourt.

These transactions have increased the average remaining lease term for the property to over seven years. Huawei, one of the world's leading telecommunications providers, extended its lease for a non-cancelable term of nine years.

As part of an ambitious strategy to reposition its property portfolio, Vitura continues to develop innovative services within its properties to meet the expectations of the most demanding tenants.

Key financial figures

Renewals of the last quarters have extended the Company's average remaining lease term to over six years.

The core portfolio occupancy rate was 81% at March 31st, 2026, stable compared with December 31st, 2025.

Thanks to these leases, Vitura's rental income (IFRS) was €11.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 8.4% compared with €10.9 million over the same period in 2025.

Vitura is actively pursuing refinancing discussions with its banking pools. The Group is confident of the positive outcome for the refinancing of Prothin's debt maturing in July 2026, given the quality of the assets and the portfolio's rental performance. Discussions are underway to extend the maturity of Hanami's debt (representing 15% of Group debt) which is due in June 2026.

Reduction in energy consumption

Vitura's CSR leadership is reflected by its 5-star GRESB rating, placing the Group among the top-performing companies worldwide and highlighting the strength of its strategy and the robustness of its sustainability practices.

Energy consumption across the portfolio has fallen by 37% since 2013, thanks to a proactive and structured policy that has been consistently implemented across all assets.

The Group continues to roll out ambitious initiatives each year to enhance the energy efficiency of its properties and stay ahead of regulatory developments.

The Universal Registration Document comprising the 2025 annual financial report was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) on April 20, 2026 and is available on Vitura's website.

Investor Calendar

July 29, 2026: First-half 2025 results

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €865 million at December 31, 2025 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks in the top 20% of the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr/en

Find us on: LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512543410/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Investor relations

Charlotte de Laroche

info@vitura.fr

Media relations

Aliénor Miens

alienor.miens@margie.fr +33 6 64 32 81 75