Regulatory News:

The combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of VITURA (Paris:VTR) will be held on 12 May 2026 at 2:00 p.m., at the registered office 42 rue de Bassano 75008 Paris.

The Shareholders' Meeting will also be broadcast live in its entirety on the company's website: www.vitura.fr, in accordance with the applicable law and regulations. Its registration will be available on the company's website under the conditions set out in Article R.22-10-29-1, 3° of the French Commercial Code.

The advance notice containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the legal gazette BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 6 April 2026 (bulletin no.41).

The convening notice will be published in the legal gazette LeFigaro.fr on 24 April 2026 and will be published in the BALO (bulletin no.49) on 24 April 2026.

The preparatory documents for the shareholders' meeting, referred to by Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code, have been posted on the company's website (www.vitura.fr).

The documents provided for by Article R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code will be kept available for shareholders as from the date on which the meeting is convened, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

Any registered shareholder can, up to and including the fifth day prior to the meeting, ask the company to send him/her these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the approved intermediary;

Any shareholder may take cognizance of said documents at the company's registered office.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421828428/en/

Contacts:

VITURA