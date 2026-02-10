Regulatory News:

At the beginning of 2026, some of Vitura's first-rate tenants renewed their leases for a total surface area of 16,000 sq.m, representing a third of the Arcs de Seine building in Boulogne-Billancourt.

Among them, Huawei, one of the world's leading telecommunications providers, chose to extend its lease for a non-cancelable term of nine years.

These transactions have increased the average remaining lease term for the property to over seven years. The occupancy rate remains stable at 80%.

A unique campus situated along the banks of the Seine in France's media and telecommunications hub, Arcs de Seine has undergone ambitious and responsible investment programs to offer its users workspaces that combine flexibility and well-being. The complex meets the highest market standards and boasts a full range of hotel-level amenities: reception, meeting rooms, auditorium, fitness center, business center, full food service facilities, parking garage and corporate concierge services. Holding both NF HQE Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certifications since 2013, the campus also has a 3,000-sq.m private landscaped garden.

Arcs de Seine is also home to first-class tenants such as Bouygues Telecom, and Idex, a leader in the local, non-carbon energy market. These significant lease extensions with major names demonstrate the appeal of Vitura's properties and highlight the success of our asset management strategy.

Vitura was advised in these lease transactions by JLL and Linklaters.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €872 million at June 30, 2025 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks among the top 20% of the 2025 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked Global Sector Leader four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

Find us on: LinkedIn

