Rental income of €32.9 million

WALT extended to almost 6 years

5-star rating in 2025 GRESB ranking

Key figures

The arrival of prestigious tenants since the beginning of the year demonstrates the attractiveness of Vitura's property portfolio. BPCE Group took up space at Rives de Bercy, a 31,000 sq.m campus located in Charenton-Le-Pont. The new tenant is currently preparing the property to welcome its teams at the beginning of 2026. Paris-Dauphine University PSL, another major institution, signed a lease for Europlaza, a tower located at the heart of La Défense, Europe's leading business district. The Dauphine Executive Education teams will move into their new premises in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As part of an ambitious strategy to reposition its property portfolio, Vitura has chosen to reinvent spaces to design workplaces that combine comfort, productivity and responsibility. Its properties are faithful to the latest trends, offering direct access to low-impact mobility solutions and private gardens, and are perfectly suited to the needs of international groups, which require medium to large units.

The portfolio occupancy rate remains at 77%, with the average remaining lease term extended to almost six years.

Tenant satisfaction and loyalty are also important performance indicators. Since 2017, leases have been extended or renewed on 75% of leased space.

In the first nine months of 2025, Vitura recorded IFRS rental income of €32.9 million, stable compared with the prior-year period (€32.5 million).

An award-winning CSR commitment

Thanks to its proactive approach to sustainable development, Vitura has once again earned a 5-star rating in the 2025 GRESB ranking, placing it in the top 20% of all 2.400 participants. Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the performance of real estate assets worldwide, providing reliable information to financial markets.

This year, Vitura once again received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is continuing its efforts and commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, posting a 61% reduction in CO2 emissions since 2013, exceeding the 53% reduction target set for 2030. The Company's work in this area is led by a committee chaired by senior management, which sets objectives, monitors progress and guides the Group's action, as well as by its partner network, which is, by definition, attuned to user needs. Thanks to this concerted, on-the-ground approach, and the close relationship Vitura has with its tenants, energy consumption has fallen by 36% since 2013.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €872 million at June 30, 2025 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks among the top 20% in the 2025 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked a Global Sector Leader four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

