Assets attracting prestigious tenants

First-half 2025 saw the arrival of prestigious tenants at Rives de Bercy. Following on from the arrival of Air Liquide in 2024, BPCE Group will soon be moving into 15,500 sq.m of space at the property, representing 50% of its surface area. The bank's return to the fully renovated campus is one of the largest transactions of the period in Greater Paris.

The Company's asset management teams are also working alongside Paris-Dauphine University PSL as it prepares to bring the Dauphine Executive Education program to the Europlaza tower, in the heart of Europe's leading business district, starting from the fourth quarter of 2025.

With these leases signed with renowned tenants, Vitura continues to demonstrate its ability to meet the needs of international groups for medium and large surface areas, with buildings that respond to latest trends such as direct access to low-impact mobility solutions and private gardens.

Since 2017, leases have been extended or renewed on 75% of leased space, testifying to tenant satisfaction and loyalty.

The asset repositioning strategy is reaping its rewards. Vitura boasts an occupancy rate of over 77%, up 8 points compared with December 31, 2024, with the average remaining lease term extended to almost six years.

A determined CSR policy

Vitura remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, with rigorous management of energy consumption in line with the objectives of France's tertiary green energy decree. Through energy efficiency plans drawn up for each building in the portfolio, Vitura continues to track the data collected and to raise awareness and train stakeholders in energy issues.

First-half 2025 results

Rental income totaled €21.9 million in the first half of 2025, stable compared to €21.8 million a year earlier.

IFRS consolidated net debt came to €597 million at June 30, 2025, with an average loan-to-value ratio of 68.4%. Discussions are underway with Hanami's banking pool to extend the maturity of the debt of €90 million (representing 15% of Group debt).

The Group is maintaining its policy to hedge against changes in the Euribor using interest rate hedging instruments. At June 30, 2025, 85% of debt was hedged at a rate of 0.50%, keeping financial expenses under control.

EPRA earnings represented €1.9 million at June 30, 2025 vs. €0.4 million at June 30, 2024 on a like-for-like basis (excluding the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy assets, which were deconsolidated in July 2024). This €1.5 million increase is mainly due to growth in operating income.

The estimated portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) was €872 million, stable compared with December 31, 2024.

The net loss under IFRS was €11.0 million in first-half 2025, compared with a net loss of €45.2 million in first-half 2024 like for like. This improvement is mainly due to the value of investment properties remaining stable in 2025 so far compared with a decrease over 2024.

EPRA NTA stood at €277 million, or €16.2 per share, stable compared to the prior-year period.

The Statutory Auditors' review report is under way.

Key figures

In millions of euros June 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change Portfolio (excl. transfer duties) 872 877 -1% Occupancy rate 77% 69% +8 pts LTV ratio 68.4% 68.1% +0 pts EPRA NTA (in €) 16.2 16.1 +1%

In millions of euros H1 2025 H1 2024

like for like H1 2025

as reported Change

like for like Rental income (IFRS) 21.9 21.8 21.8 +1% EPRA earnings (loss) 1.9 0.4 (7.1) >+100% Net loss under IFRS (11.0) (45.2) (54.6) +76%

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €872 million at June 30, 2025 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks second among France's listed office property companies in the 2024 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr/en

Find us on: Linked In and X

APPENDICES

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Recurring cash flow In thousands of euros First-half 2025 First-half 2025 Net income (loss) under IFRS (10,962) (54,588) Adjustment for changes in fair value of investment property 8,269 46,116 Restatement of the changes in fair value of financial instruments 4,609 1,335 EPRA earnings 1,916 (7,137) Contribution of Kennedy to EPRA earnings 0 7,586 Like-for-like EPRA earnings 1,916 448 Other EPRA earnings indicators on a like-for-like basis In thousands of euros First-half 2025 First-half 2024 Net operating income 14,938 12,754 Net financial expense (13,022) (12,306) EPRA NTA In thousands of euros June 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 257,949 268,907 Portion of rent-free periods(1) (13,550) (17,617) Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants 0 0 Fair value of diluted NAV 244,399 251,290 Transfer duties(2) 39,922 35,903 Fair value of financial instruments (7,356) (11,965) EPRA NTA 276,965 275,228 EPRA NTA per share 16.2 16.1 (1) Lease incentives recorded in assets in the IFRS consolidated financial statements under "Non-current loans and receivables" and "Other operating receivables". (2) Transfer duties of 5% applied to the net assets of the subsidiaries holding the properties to allow for the sale of the shares in these entities. 2020 EPRA NTA has been adjusted accordingly. LTV ratio In millions of euros June 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements)(1) 597 600 Fair value of investment property 872 877 LTV ratio (%) 68% 68% (1) Consolidated gross debt recorded in the statutory financial statements.

Occupancy rate The occupancy rate corresponds to the percentage of the total surface area (offices), for which the company receives (or will receive without condition precedent) rent under a lease agreement signed during the financial year.

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data June 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 6 months 12 months 6 months Rental income 21,927 43,103 21,756 Income from other services 11,781 14,768 9,685 Building-related costs (16,186) (24,960) (17,884) Net rental income 17,522 32,911 13,558 Sale of building 0 0 0 Administrative costs (2,584) (6,365) (4,088) Net additions to provisions depreciation and amortization 0 0 307 Other operating expenses 0 298 0 Other operating income 0 0 0 Total change in fair value of investment property (8,269) (87,322) (46,116) Net operating income (expense) 6,669 (60,478) (36,339) Financial income 5,215 8,502 11,794 Financial expenses (22,847) (52,383) (30,043) Net ?nancial expense (17,632) (43,880) (18,248) Income (expense) from discontinued operations 0 (138,645) 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS (10,962) (243,003) (54,588) of which attributable to owners of the Company (10,962) (243,003) (54,588) of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSE (10,962) (243,003) (54,588) of which attributable to owners of the Company (10,962) (243,003) (54,588) of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Basic earnings (loss) per share (in euros) (0.64) (14.25) (3.20) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in euros) (0.64) (14.25) (3.20)

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 3 3 Investment property 871,910 876,750 913,100 Non-current loans and receivables 6,828 12,357 11,291 Financial instruments 10,368 13,197 17,684 Total non-current assets 889,109 902,308 942,079 Current assets Assets held for sale 0 0 363,101 Trade accounts receivable 9,087 12,153 13,758 Other operating receivables 11,277 6,674 12,094 Prepaid expenses 268 379 289 Total receivables 20,632 19,206 389,242 Financial instruments 3,237 5,470 9,960 Cash and cash equivalents 23,355 13,488 9,856 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,592 18,958 19,816 Total current assets 47,224 38,164 409,058 TOTAL ASSETS 936,333 940,472 1,351,137 Shareholders' equity Share capital 64,933 64,933 64,933 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 60,047 60,047 60,047 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 143,932 386,930 386,926 Net attributable loss (10,962) (243,003) (54,588) Total shareholders' equity 257,949 268,907 457,317 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 503,710 498,591 502,937 Other non-current borrowings and debt 7,517 7,275 7,379 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Financial instruments 0 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 511,227 505,866 510,316 Current liabilities Current borrowings 97,189 105,777 107,982 Financial instruments 0 0 0 Other current borrowings and debt 34,780 32,560 30,569 Liabilities held for sale 0 0 211,101 Trade accounts payable 7,939 5,177 7,614 Current corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Other operating liabilities 13,447 7,628 12,083 Prepaid revenue 13,802 14,558 14,154 Total current liabilities 167,157 165,699 383,504 Total equity and liabilities 678,384 671,565 893,820 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 936,333 940,472 1,351,137

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros First-half 2025 2024 First-half 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income (loss) (10,962) (243,003) (54,588) Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Change in fair value of investment property 8,269 87,322 46,116 Reversal of depreciation and amortization 0 0 0 Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components 0 0 0 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 0 0 0 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 0 Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 5,063 14,081 966 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 858 2,443 937 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 Penalty interest 0 0 0 Elimination of gains and losses on disposals 0 138,645 0 Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 3,228 (512) (6,569) Other changes in working capital requirement 11,332 13,122 11,341 Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirement 11,332 13,122 11,341 Net cash ?ows from operating activities 14,559 12,610 4,772 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of ?xed assets (1,987) (7,119) (4,827) Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation 0 6,093 0 Net increase (decrease) in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers (845) (1,664) (1,774) Net cash ?ows used in investing activities (2,832) (2,690) (6,601) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 0 0 0 Capital increase transaction costs 0 0 0 Change in bank debt (3,052) (12,577) (6,087) Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 0 Re?nancing/financing transaction costs 0 0 0 Net chane in liability in respect of re?nancing 0 0 0 Purchases of hedging instruments 0 0 0 Net increase in current borrowings 0 0 1,565 Net decrease in current borrowings (1,275) (2,475) 0 Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 2,462 6,898 5,012 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares 5 2 (2) Dividends paid 0 0 0 Net cash ?ows from (used in) ?nancing activities (1,861) (8,152) 488 Change in cash and cash equivalents 9,867 1,769 (1,341) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 13,488 11,720 11,719 Cash relating to assets held for sale 0 0 (523) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 23,355 13,488 9,855 * There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

