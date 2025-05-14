Rental income of €10.9 million

Signature of a lease with BPCE for 15,500 sq.m at Rives de Bercy

Portfolio occupancy rate up 9 percentage points to 78%

Unaudited figures.

Signature of a major new lease at Rives de Bercy

The remarkably successful repositioning of Rives de Bercy has very rapidly attracted two prestigious tenants. Following on from the arrival of Air Liquide in 2024, a new lease was signed with BPCE Group for 15,500 sq.m in March 2025, representing 50% of the property's surface area.

This transaction the largest recorded in Greater Paris in the first quarter of 2025 demonstrates the relevance of our asset strategy and the ability of our assets to meet the large and medium-sized property needs of international groups.

Key figures

This major new lease has increased Rives de Bercy's occupancy rate to 71% and extended the average remaining lease term across the portfolio to six years.

The overall occupancy rate of the Group's properties was up 9 percentage points to 78% at March 31, 2025, compared with 69% at end-2024.

Vitura's IFRS rental income was €10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, stable compared with the same period in 2024.

The Universal Registration Document comprising the 2024 annual financial report was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) on April 30, 2025 and is available on Vitura's website.

Investor Calendar

June 25, 2025: Shareholders' Meeting

July 30, 2025: First-half 2025 results

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €877 million at December 31, 2024 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks second among France's listed office property companies in the 2024 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr/en

