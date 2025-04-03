18,500 sq.m of office space let in 2024, and 15,500 sq.m in early 2025

IFRS net debt down €217 million

2024 EPRA earnings of €2.7 million on a like-for-like basis

EPRA NTA of €16.1/share

5-star rating maintained with an excellent GRESB score of 92/100

Vitura (Paris:VTR):

"As in previous years, 2024 was particularly challenging for the real estate market due to geopolitical, macroeconomic and financial conditions. Nonetheless, our portfolio performed well, with a number of leases to renowned tenants confirming the attractiveness of our assets. Our premium repositioning strategy now in place at three campuses, with the roll out of hotel-level amenities particularly appreciated by our tenants, is reaping its rewards. By refocusing our portfolio, our debt should remain well controlled and stand us in good stead to create value for our shareholders over the long term," said Jérôme Anselme, Vitura's Chief Executive Officer.

Brisk letting activity driven by large corporate clients and tenant loyalty

2024 was a dynamic year for Vitura with leases on 18,500 sq.m (12% of the portfolio), including almost 10,000 sq.m to new tenants, mainly at Europlaza and Rives de Bercy.

In 2025, Europlaza, which is located in the heart of Europe's leading business district and offers amenities inspired by hotel standards, will welcome Paris-Dauphine University PSL for its Dauphine Executive Education program. CCF Holdings (formerly My Money Bank) has also renewed its lease for 4,000 sq.m. The tower's occupancy rate was 91% at December 31, 2024.

At the Rives de Bercy campus, a lease was signed with Air Liquide for 6,600 sq.m, or 21% of the surface area, less than three months after its full renovation in 2023.

Thanks to these signings and renewals, the Group has maintained an average remaining lease term of 5.7 years, demonstrating the effectiveness of its asset repositioning strategy and its ability to meet the needs of international groups for medium and large surface areas.

The overall building occupancy rate was 69% at December 31, 2024, compared with 66%1 at December 31, 2023, an increase of +3 points.

In March 2025, a new lease covering 15,500 sq.m, or 50% of Rives de Bercy, was signed with the BPCE group. This will increase the building's occupancy rate to 71% and the portfolio occupancy rate to 78%.

Sale of a controlling interest in Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy

On July 9, 2024, Vitura sold a controlling interest in the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy properties to an asset manager. Vitura retains a non-controlling interest of around 7% and may be entitled to value created by the redeveloped properties.

Following the sale, Vitura deconsolidated all the assets and liabilities relating to these companies in an amount of €364 million and €211 million, respectively. The value of the shares sold amounted to €14 million. The consolidated financial statements show a loss of €139 million, plus a negative impact for these companies of €3 million in 2024, i.e., a total amount of €142 million.

Key financial figures

Rental income was €43.1 million, up +9% year on year (on a like-for-like basis), driven by the impact of new leases, with index-linked rent increases contributing +5%.

EPRA earnings represented €2.7 million at December 31, 2024 vs. €7.8 million at December 31, 2023 on a like-for-like basis (excluding the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy assets, which were deconsolidated). This €5 million decrease reflects the €1.2 million rise in net operating income and the €6.5 million increase in financial expenses resulting from the shareholder loan, set up at the end of 2023 to help cover the Group's cash requirements, and the acquisition of hedging instruments to hedge against changes in the Euribor. At December 31, 2024, 100% of debt was hedged at a rate of 0.30%, keeping financial expenses under control.

The estimated portfolio value (excluding transfer taxes) was €877 million at year-end, down 8% on a like-for-like basis over the previous 12 months due to the rise in capitalization rates in all sectors, and in line with market trends.

EPRA NTA stood at €275 million at December 31, 2024, vs. €523 million one year earlier. This decrease reflects the deconsolidation of the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy assets (negative €142 million impact) and changes in the portfolio value (negative €108 million impact). At December 31, 2024, EPRA NTA stood at €16.1 per share.

The Group's IFRS consolidated net debt stood at €600 million at December 31, 2024, down €217 million compared with 2023 due to the repayment of borrowings linked to the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy properties (€205 million decrease) and the amortization of loans (€12 million decrease). Some 85% of the Group's borrowings is made up of green loans, a proportion that Vitura aims to increase to 100%.

Due to the negative impact of changing yields on asset values, the loan-to-value ratio fell to 68%. This should be considered in relation to the potential yield of 5.6%. Discussions are underway with Hanami's banking pool to extend the maturity of the €90 million debt (representing 15% of the Group's debt).

On April 2, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2024 and the statutory audit is underway.

An ambitious CSR policy recognized

Vitura remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. It is continuing to roll out an energy efficiency plan for each property in the portfolio, including automated data collection and measures to raise awareness and train stakeholders in energy issues. Working closely with Vitura's teams, tenants have drawn up effective action plans in this area.

In 2024, the Group reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 61% and its energy consumption by 36% compared to 2013.

Thanks to its proactive approach to sustainable development, Vitura was awarded an excellent score of 92/100 by the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark), an organization that assesses the CSR practices of real estate companies worldwide. Vitura ranks second among listed office property companies in France, having been ranked world number 1 four times. As a result, Vitura has maintained its 5-star rating, placing it in the top 10% of the highest-rated listed European companies.

Vitura also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is also ISO 14001-certified.

Appointment to the Board of Directors

John Kukral intends to seek renewal of his directorship at the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting, but not his term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors, which expires at the close of the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board has decided to keep the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer separate.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors has unanimously decided to appoint Michael Profenius as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the remainder of his term of office as a director, which expires at the close of the 2028 Shareholders' Meeting, with effect from the close of the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting.

Key figures

In millions, on a like-for-like basis (1) 2024 2023 Change Rental income (IFRS) 43.1 39.7 +9% EPRA earnings 2.7 7.8 -66% Recurring cash flow 5.9 9.4 -37% Occupancy rate 69% 66% +3 pts Portfolio (excl. transfer duties) 877 956 -8% (1) Excluding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy holding companies. In millions, as reported 2024 2023 Change Rental income (IFRS) 43.1 51.2 -16% EPRA earnings -5.1 14.3 -135% Portfolio (excl. transfer duties) 877 1.307 -33% LTV ratio 68.1% 62.4% +6 pts EPRA NTA (in €) 16.1 30.7 -48%

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €877 million at December 31, 2024 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks second among France's listed office property companies in the 2024 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

APPENDICES

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Recurring cash flow In thousands of euros 2024 2023 Net income under IFRS (242 977) (239 854) Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property 87 295 229 107 Restatement of changes in fair value of financial instruments 11 972 25 086 Restatement of net income/expense from discontinued operations 138 645 0 EPRA earnings (5 064) 14 338 Kennedy contribution to EPRA earnings 7 727 (6 586) Like-for-like EPRA earnings 2 662 7 752 Restatement of deferred lease incentives (IAS 17) 2 130 (82) Restatement of deferred finance costs 1 724 1 724 Like-for-like cash flow 6 516 9 394 Other indicators of recurring EPRA earning In thousands of euros 2024 2023 Net operating income 29 841 28 604 Net financial expenses (27 179) (20 852) EPRA NTA In thousands of euros 2024 2023 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 268 907 511 908 Portion of rent-free periods (1) (17 617) (17 923) Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants 0 0 Fair value of diluted NAV 251 290 493 985 Transfer duties (2) 35 903 57 142 Fair value of financial instruments (11 965) (28 171) EPRA NTA 275 228 522 956 EPRA NTA per share 16.1 30.7 (1) Lease incentives recorded in assets in the IFRS consolidated financial statements under "Non-current loans and receivables" and "Other operating receivables". (2) Transfer duties of 5% applied to the net assets of the subsidiaries holding the properties to allow for the sale of the shares in these entities. 2020 EPRA NTA has been adjusted accordingly. LTV ratio In millions of euros 2024 2023 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) (1) 600 817 Fair value of investment property 877 1 307 LTV ratio (%) 68% 63% (1) Consolidated gross debt at December 31, 2020 recorded in the statutory financial statements. Occupancy rate The occupancy rate corresponds to the percentage of the total surface area (offices), for which the company receives (or will receive without condition precedent) rent under a lease agreement signed during the financial year.

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data 2024 2023 12 months 12 months Rental income 43 103 51 195 Income from other services 14 768 25 415 Building-related costs (24 960) (26 184) Net rental income 32 911 50 427 Sale of building 0 0 Administrative costs (6 365) (8 716) Other operating expenses 298 (310) Other operating income 0 0 Total change in fair value of investment property (87 322) (229 107) Net operating income (60 478) (187 706) Financial income 8 502 20 470 Financial expenses (52 383) (72 618) Net ?nancial expenses (43 880) (52 148) Net income (expense) from discontinued operations (138 645) 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (243 003) (239 854) of which attributable to owners of the Company (243 003) (239 854) of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Other comprehensive income 0 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (243 003) (239 854) of which attributable to owners of the Company (243 003) (239 854) of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) (14.25) (14.07) Diluted earnings per share (in euros) (14.25) (14.07)

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 3 Investment property 876 750 1 306 860 Non-current loans and receivables 12 357 15 871 Financial instruments 13 197 25 360 Total non-current assets 902 308 1 348 095 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 12 153 14 647 Other operating receivables 6 674 13 150 Prepaid expenses 379 521 Total receivables 19 206 28 318 Financial instruments 5 470 7 712 Cash and cash equivalents 13 488 11 720 Total cash and cash equivalents 18 958 19 432 Total current assets 38 164 47 749 TOTAL ASSETS 940 472 1 395 844 Shareholders' equity Share capital 64 933 64 933 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 60 047 60 047 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 386 930 626 782 Net attributable income (243 003) (239 854) Total shareholders' equity 268 907 511 908 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 498 591 572 365 Other non-current borrowings and debt 7 275 7 426 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 Financial instruments 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 505 866 579 791 Current liabilities Current borrowings 105 777 249 802 Financial Instruments 0 0 Other non-current borrowings and debt 32 560 25 510 Trade accounts payable 5 177 6 158 Corporate income tax liability 0 0 Other operating liabilities 7 628 8 128 Prepaid revenue 14 558 14 546 Total current liabilities 165 699 304 144 Total liabilities 671 565 883 936 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 940 472 1 395 844

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income (243 003) (239 854) Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property 87 322 229 107 Annulation des dotations aux amortissement 0 0 Indemnité perçue des locataires pour le remplacement des composants 0 0 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 0 3 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 14 081 21 115 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 2 443 2 207 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 Penalty interest 0 0 Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements (512) 12 578 Other changes in working capital requirements 13 122 (543) Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirements 13 122 (543) Net cash ?ows from operating activities 12 610 12 035 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of ?xed assets (7 119) (29 486) Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation 6 093 0 Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers (1 664) 169 Net cash ?ows used in investing activities (2 690) (29 317) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 0 0 Capital increase transaction costs 0 0 Change in bank debt (12 577) (9 065) Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 Re?nancing/financing transaction costs 0 0 Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing 0 0 Purchases of hedging instruments 0 0 Net increase in current borrowings (2 475) 4 179 Net decrease in current borrowings 0 0 Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 6 898 22 397 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares 2 (96) Dividends paid 0 (3 581) Net cash ?ows from ?nancing activities (8 152) 13 834 Change in cash and cash equivalents 1 769 (3 448) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 11 720 15 167 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 13 488 11 720 There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

French GAAP Income Statement

In thousands of euros Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 12 months 12 months Sales of services 263 305 NET REVENUE 263 305 Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, impairment and expense transfers 0 0 Other revenue 59 35 Total operating revenue 322 340 Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 0 0 Other purchases and external charges 3 085 1 646 Taxes, duties and other levies 70 79 Wages and salaries 555 452 Social security charges 226 225 Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization 0 3 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 Other expenses 215 240 Total operating expenses 4 153 2 646 OPERATING LOSS (3 831) (2 306) Financial income from controlled entities 514 4 824 Other interest income 0 0 Reversals of impairment and provisions, and transferred charges 0 0 Total ?nancial income 514 4 824 Interest expenses 3 947 464 Depreciation, amortization, provisions for impairment and other provisions 20 424 16 912 Total financial expenses 24 371 17 376 NET FINANCIAL INCOME (23 858) (12 553) RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX (27 689) (14 859) Non-recurring income on capital transactions 6 093 2 Reversal of impairment, provisions and non-recurring expense transfers 0 0 Total non-recurring income 6 094 2 Non-recurring expenses on management transactions 6 5 Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions 89 731 115 Total non-recurring expenses 89 736 120 NET NON-RECURRING INCOME (83 643) (118) Corporate income tax 0 0 TOTAL INCOME 6 929 5 165 TOTAL EXPENSES 118 261 20 144 NET LOSS (111 332) (14 977)

French GAAP Balance Sheet

In thousands of euros ASSETS Gross amount Depr., amort. prov. Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Property, plant and equipment Other property, plant and equipment 34 (31) 3 3 Financial ?xed assets Receivables from controlled entities 210 778 (36 817) 173 961 167 758 Loans Other ?nancial ?xed assets 1 094 (864) 230 578 FIXED ASSETS 211 906 (37 712) 174 194 168 340 Receivables Trade accounts receivable 1 127 1 127 1 104 Other receivables 8 136 8 136 120 845 Cash and cash equivalents 7 118 7 118 1 625 Short-term investment securities CURRENT ASSETS 16 382 16 382 123 574 Prepaid expenses 98 98 64 TOTAL ASSETS 228 386 (37 712) 190 674 291 978 In euros EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Capital Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500) 64 933 64 933 Additional paid-in capital 54 814 54 814 Revaluation reserve 152 342 152 342 Reserves Legal reserve 6 694 6 694 Other reserves 4 447 Retained earnings Retained earnings (10 522) 8 Net loss for the year (111 332) (14 977) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 156 930 268 262 OTHER EQUITY Loss provisions CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS Non-current borrowings and debt Miscellaneous borrowings and debt 32 560 22 612 Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities Trade accounts payable 451 497 Tax and social liabilities 733 601 Amounts owed to ?xed asset suppliers Other debts 7 LIABILITIES 33 744 23 716 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 190 674 291 978

1 At December 31, 2023, excluding Rives de Bercy, which was undergoing redevelopment, the occupancy rate stood at 83%.

