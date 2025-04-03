- 18,500 sq.m of office space let in 2024, and 15,500 sq.m in early 2025
- IFRS net debt down €217 million
- 2024 EPRA earnings of €2.7 million on a like-for-like basis
- EPRA NTA of €16.1/share
- 5-star rating maintained with an excellent GRESB score of 92/100
"As in previous years, 2024 was particularly challenging for the real estate market due to geopolitical, macroeconomic and financial conditions. Nonetheless, our portfolio performed well, with a number of leases to renowned tenants confirming the attractiveness of our assets. Our premium repositioning strategy now in place at three campuses, with the roll out of hotel-level amenities particularly appreciated by our tenants, is reaping its rewards. By refocusing our portfolio, our debt should remain well controlled and stand us in good stead to create value for our shareholders over the long term," said Jérôme Anselme, Vitura's Chief Executive Officer.
Brisk letting activity driven by large corporate clients and tenant loyalty
2024 was a dynamic year for Vitura with leases on 18,500 sq.m (12% of the portfolio), including almost 10,000 sq.m to new tenants, mainly at Europlaza and Rives de Bercy.
In 2025, Europlaza, which is located in the heart of Europe's leading business district and offers amenities inspired by hotel standards, will welcome Paris-Dauphine University PSL for its Dauphine Executive Education program. CCF Holdings (formerly My Money Bank) has also renewed its lease for 4,000 sq.m. The tower's occupancy rate was 91% at December 31, 2024.
At the Rives de Bercy campus, a lease was signed with Air Liquide for 6,600 sq.m, or 21% of the surface area, less than three months after its full renovation in 2023.
Thanks to these signings and renewals, the Group has maintained an average remaining lease term of 5.7 years, demonstrating the effectiveness of its asset repositioning strategy and its ability to meet the needs of international groups for medium and large surface areas.
The overall building occupancy rate was 69% at December 31, 2024, compared with 66%1 at December 31, 2023, an increase of +3 points.
In March 2025, a new lease covering 15,500 sq.m, or 50% of Rives de Bercy, was signed with the BPCE group. This will increase the building's occupancy rate to 71% and the portfolio occupancy rate to 78%.
Sale of a controlling interest in Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy
On July 9, 2024, Vitura sold a controlling interest in the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy properties to an asset manager. Vitura retains a non-controlling interest of around 7% and may be entitled to value created by the redeveloped properties.
Following the sale, Vitura deconsolidated all the assets and liabilities relating to these companies in an amount of €364 million and €211 million, respectively. The value of the shares sold amounted to €14 million. The consolidated financial statements show a loss of €139 million, plus a negative impact for these companies of €3 million in 2024, i.e., a total amount of €142 million.
Key financial figures
Rental income was €43.1 million, up +9% year on year (on a like-for-like basis), driven by the impact of new leases, with index-linked rent increases contributing +5%.
EPRA earnings represented €2.7 million at December 31, 2024 vs. €7.8 million at December 31, 2023 on a like-for-like basis (excluding the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy assets, which were deconsolidated). This €5 million decrease reflects the €1.2 million rise in net operating income and the €6.5 million increase in financial expenses resulting from the shareholder loan, set up at the end of 2023 to help cover the Group's cash requirements, and the acquisition of hedging instruments to hedge against changes in the Euribor. At December 31, 2024, 100% of debt was hedged at a rate of 0.30%, keeping financial expenses under control.
The estimated portfolio value (excluding transfer taxes) was €877 million at year-end, down 8% on a like-for-like basis over the previous 12 months due to the rise in capitalization rates in all sectors, and in line with market trends.
EPRA NTA stood at €275 million at December 31, 2024, vs. €523 million one year earlier. This decrease reflects the deconsolidation of the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy assets (negative €142 million impact) and changes in the portfolio value (negative €108 million impact). At December 31, 2024, EPRA NTA stood at €16.1 per share.
The Group's IFRS consolidated net debt stood at €600 million at December 31, 2024, down €217 million compared with 2023 due to the repayment of borrowings linked to the companies holding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy properties (€205 million decrease) and the amortization of loans (€12 million decrease). Some 85% of the Group's borrowings is made up of green loans, a proportion that Vitura aims to increase to 100%.
Due to the negative impact of changing yields on asset values, the loan-to-value ratio fell to 68%. This should be considered in relation to the potential yield of 5.6%. Discussions are underway with Hanami's banking pool to extend the maturity of the €90 million debt (representing 15% of the Group's debt).
On April 2, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2024 and the statutory audit is underway.
An ambitious CSR policy recognized
Vitura remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. It is continuing to roll out an energy efficiency plan for each property in the portfolio, including automated data collection and measures to raise awareness and train stakeholders in energy issues. Working closely with Vitura's teams, tenants have drawn up effective action plans in this area.
In 2024, the Group reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 61% and its energy consumption by 36% compared to 2013.
Thanks to its proactive approach to sustainable development, Vitura was awarded an excellent score of 92/100 by the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark), an organization that assesses the CSR practices of real estate companies worldwide. Vitura ranks second among listed office property companies in France, having been ranked world number 1 four times. As a result, Vitura has maintained its 5-star rating, placing it in the top 10% of the highest-rated listed European companies.
Vitura also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is also ISO 14001-certified.
Appointment to the Board of Directors
John Kukral intends to seek renewal of his directorship at the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting, but not his term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors, which expires at the close of the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting.
The Board has decided to keep the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer separate.
Accordingly, the Board of Directors has unanimously decided to appoint Michael Profenius as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the remainder of his term of office as a director, which expires at the close of the 2028 Shareholders' Meeting, with effect from the close of the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting.
Key figures
In millions, on a like-for-like basis (1)
2024
2023
Change
Rental income (IFRS)
43.1
39.7
+9%
EPRA earnings
2.7
7.8
-66%
Recurring cash flow
5.9
9.4
-37%
Occupancy rate
69%
66%
+3 pts
Portfolio (excl. transfer duties)
877
956
-8%
(1) Excluding the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy holding companies.
In millions, as reported
2024
2023
Change
Rental income (IFRS)
43.1
51.2
-16%
EPRA earnings
-5.1
14.3
-135%
Portfolio (excl. transfer duties)
877
1.307
-33%
LTV ratio
68.1%
62.4%
+6 pts
EPRA NTA (in €)
16.1
30.7
-48%
About Vitura
Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €877 million at December 31, 2024 (excluding transfer duties).
Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks second among France's listed office property companies in the 2024 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.
Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).
APPENDICES
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
Recurring cash flow
In thousands of euros
2024
2023
Net income under IFRS
(242 977)
(239 854)
Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property
87 295
229 107
Restatement of changes in fair value of financial instruments
11 972
25 086
Restatement of net income/expense from discontinued operations
138 645
0
EPRA earnings
(5 064)
14 338
Kennedy contribution to EPRA earnings
7 727
(6 586)
Like-for-like EPRA earnings
2 662
7 752
Restatement of deferred lease incentives (IAS 17)
2 130
(82)
Restatement of deferred finance costs
1 724
1 724
Like-for-like cash flow
6 516
9 394
Other indicators of recurring EPRA earning
In thousands of euros
2024
2023
Net operating income
29 841
28 604
Net financial expenses
(27 179)
(20 852)
EPRA NTA
In thousands of euros
2024
2023
Shareholders' equity under IFRS
268 907
511 908
Portion of rent-free periods (1)
(17 617)
(17 923)
Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants
0
0
Fair value of diluted NAV
251 290
493 985
Transfer duties (2)
35 903
57 142
Fair value of financial instruments
(11 965)
(28 171)
EPRA NTA
275 228
522 956
EPRA NTA per share
16.1
30.7
(1) Lease incentives recorded in assets in the IFRS consolidated financial statements under "Non-current loans and receivables" and "Other operating receivables".
(2) Transfer duties of 5% applied to the net assets of the subsidiaries holding the properties to allow for the sale of the shares in these entities. 2020 EPRA NTA has been adjusted accordingly.
LTV ratio
In millions of euros
2024
2023
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) (1)
600
817
Fair value of investment property
877
1 307
LTV ratio (%)
68%
63%
(1) Consolidated gross debt at December 31, 2020 recorded in the statutory financial statements.
Occupancy rate
The occupancy rate corresponds to the percentage of the total surface area (offices), for which the company receives (or will receive without condition precedent) rent under a lease agreement signed during the financial year.
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
In thousands of euros, except per share data
2024
2023
12 months
12 months
Rental income
43 103
51 195
Income from other services
14 768
25 415
Building-related costs
(24 960)
(26 184)
Net rental income
32 911
50 427
Sale of building
0
0
Administrative costs
(6 365)
(8 716)
Other operating expenses
298
(310)
Other operating income
0
0
Total change in fair value of investment property
(87 322)
(229 107)
Net operating income
(60 478)
(187 706)
Financial income
8 502
20 470
Financial expenses
(52 383)
(72 618)
Net ?nancial expenses
(43 880)
(52 148)
Net income (expense) from discontinued operations
(138 645)
0
Corporate income tax
0
0
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
(243 003)
(239 854)
of which attributable to owners of the Company
(243 003)
(239 854)
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
Other comprehensive income
0
0
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(243 003)
(239 854)
of which attributable to owners of the Company
(243 003)
(239 854)
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
(14.25)
(14.07)
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
(14.25)
(14.07)
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
Dec. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3
3
Investment property
876 750
1 306 860
Non-current loans and receivables
12 357
15 871
Financial instruments
13 197
25 360
Total non-current assets
902 308
1 348 095
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable
12 153
14 647
Other operating receivables
6 674
13 150
Prepaid expenses
379
521
Total receivables
19 206
28 318
Financial instruments
5 470
7 712
Cash and cash equivalents
13 488
11 720
Total cash and cash equivalents
18 958
19 432
Total current assets
38 164
47 749
TOTAL ASSETS
940 472
1 395 844
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
64 933
64 933
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
60 047
60 047
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
386 930
626 782
Net attributable income
(243 003)
(239 854)
Total shareholders' equity
268 907
511 908
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
498 591
572 365
Other non-current borrowings and debt
7 275
7 426
Non-current corporate income tax liability
0
0
Financial instruments
0
0
Total non-current liabilities
505 866
579 791
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
105 777
249 802
Financial Instruments
0
0
Other non-current borrowings and debt
32 560
25 510
Trade accounts payable
5 177
6 158
Corporate income tax liability
0
0
Other operating liabilities
7 628
8 128
Prepaid revenue
14 558
14 546
Total current liabilities
165 699
304 144
Total liabilities
671 565
883 936
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
940 472
1 395 844
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
(243 003)
(239 854)
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property
87 322
229 107
Annulation des dotations aux amortissement
0
0
Indemnité perçue des locataires pour le remplacement des composants
0
0
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
0
3
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
0
0
Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
14 081
21 115
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost
2 443
2 207
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
Corporate income tax
0
0
Penalty interest
0
0
Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
(512)
12 578
Other changes in working capital requirements
13 122
(543)
Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation
Change in working capital requirements
13 122
(543)
Net cash ?ows from operating activities
12 610
12 035
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of ?xed assets
(7 119)
(29 486)
Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation
6 093
0
Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers
(1 664)
169
Net cash ?ows used in investing activities
(2 690)
(29 317)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital increase
0
0
Capital increase transaction costs
0
0
Change in bank debt
(12 577)
(9 065)
Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants)
0
0
Re?nancing/financing transaction costs
0
0
Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing
0
0
Purchases of hedging instruments
0
0
Net increase in current borrowings
(2 475)
4 179
Net decrease in current borrowings
0
0
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
6 898
22 397
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
0
0
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
2
(96)
Dividends paid
0
(3 581)
Net cash ?ows from ?nancing activities
(8 152)
13 834
Change in cash and cash equivalents
1 769
(3 448)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*
11 720
15 167
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
13 488
11 720
There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.
French GAAP Income Statement
In thousands of euros
Dec. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
12 months
12 months
Sales of services
263
305
NET REVENUE
263
305
Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, impairment and expense transfers
0
0
Other revenue
59
35
Total operating revenue
322
340
Purchases of raw materials and other supplies
0
0
Other purchases and external charges
3 085
1 646
Taxes, duties and other levies
70
79
Wages and salaries
555
452
Social security charges
226
225
Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization
0
3
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
Other expenses
215
240
Total operating expenses
4 153
2 646
OPERATING LOSS
(3 831)
(2 306)
Financial income from controlled entities
514
4 824
Other interest income
0
0
Reversals of impairment and provisions, and transferred charges
0
0
Total ?nancial income
514
4 824
Interest expenses
3 947
464
Depreciation, amortization, provisions for impairment and other provisions
20 424
16 912
Total financial expenses
24 371
17 376
NET FINANCIAL INCOME
(23 858)
(12 553)
RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX
(27 689)
(14 859)
Non-recurring income on capital transactions
6 093
2
Reversal of impairment, provisions and non-recurring expense transfers
0
0
Total non-recurring income
6 094
2
Non-recurring expenses on management transactions
6
5
Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions
89 731
115
Total non-recurring expenses
89 736
120
NET NON-RECURRING INCOME
(83 643)
(118)
Corporate income tax
0
0
TOTAL INCOME
6 929
5 165
TOTAL EXPENSES
118 261
20 144
NET LOSS
(111 332)
(14 977)
French GAAP Balance Sheet
In thousands of euros
ASSETS
Gross amount
Depr., amort. prov.
Dec. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Property, plant and equipment
Other property, plant and equipment
34
(31)
3
3
Financial ?xed assets
Receivables from controlled entities
210 778
(36 817)
173 961
167 758
Loans
Other ?nancial ?xed assets
1 094
(864)
230
578
FIXED ASSETS
211 906
(37 712)
174 194
168 340
Receivables
Trade accounts receivable
1 127
1 127
1 104
Other receivables
8 136
8 136
120 845
Cash and cash equivalents
7 118
7 118
1 625
Short-term investment securities
CURRENT ASSETS
16 382
16 382
123 574
Prepaid expenses
98
98
64
TOTAL ASSETS
228 386
(37 712)
190 674
291 978
In euros
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Dec. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Capital
Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500)
64 933
64 933
Additional paid-in capital
54 814
54 814
Revaluation reserve
152 342
152 342
Reserves
Legal reserve
6 694
6 694
Other reserves
4 447
Retained earnings
Retained earnings
(10 522)
8
Net loss for the year
(111 332)
(14 977)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
156 930
268 262
OTHER EQUITY
Loss provisions
CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS
Non-current borrowings and debt
Miscellaneous borrowings and debt
32 560
22 612
Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
451
497
Tax and social liabilities
733
601
Amounts owed to ?xed asset suppliers
Other debts
7
LIABILITIES
33 744
23 716
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
190 674
291 978
|1 At December 31, 2023, excluding Rives de Bercy, which was undergoing redevelopment, the occupancy rate stood at 83%.
