Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJ3N | ISIN: FR0010309096 | Ticker-Symbol: D2L
Frankfurt
29.04.25
09:21 Uhr
6,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITURA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITURA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,90021:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VITURA
VITURA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VITURA SA6,5500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.