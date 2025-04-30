Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR):

The Company announces the publication of its Universal registration document including the annual financial report for 2024.

The Universal registration document including the annual financial report for fiscal year 2024 was submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 30 April 2025.

This document is available on the websites of:

VITURA (www.vitura.fr), Investors section

AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Copies of the Universal registration document are also available free of charge on request made to the Company's registered office (VITURA 42 rue de Bassano 75008 Paris) or to the following email address: info@vitura.fr.

The following documents are incorporated into the Registration Document:

The 2024 annual financial report,

The Board of Directors' report on the corporate governance,

The Statutory Auditors' reports,

The description of the share buyback program,

The Board of Directors' report to the shareholders' meeting of 25 June 2025,

The report of the independent third party (OTI) on the statement on non-financial performance.

VITURA

A French Société anonyme with a Board of Directors

With a share capital of €64 933 290.40

Registered office: 42 rue de Bassano 75008 Paris

Paris Companies and Commercial Registry No. 422 800 029

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430165625/en/

Contacts:

Vitura