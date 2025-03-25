Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR) announces the signature of a lease for a fixed nine-year term on 15,500 sq.m of space at Rives de Bercy with BPCE Group, France's second largest banking group.

This tenant, whose teams will occupy almost 50% of the property by 2026, will join Air Liquide, which has been at Rives de Bercy since 2024, bringing the campus occupancy rate up to 71%.

This new arrival demonstrates the effectiveness of Vitura's portfolio repositioning program, which has already proven its success with the Europlaza and Arcs de Seine buildings.

Rives de Bercy, located on the banks of the Seine in Charenton-le-Pont bordering Paris, recently underwent an ambitious renovation project with architectural firm Naço. The carbon footprint of the sustainable transformation was 26 times smaller than had the property been demolished and rebuilt. Employees can enjoy a wide range of services dedicated to well-being, including a fitness center and a wide variety of areas where they can enjoy a meal, meet up and chat with co-workers. Rives de Bercy offers 7,000 sq.m of green spaces, alongside terraces and patios to accommodate new ways and trends of working. A second entrance for cyclists and pedestrians has also been added, creating a real connection with the city.

Marketing of Rives de Bercy continues, with many expressions of interest.

BPCE Group was advised in this rental transaction by LPA (Typhaine Geoffroy and Adrien Lesaffre) and Vitura by Linklaters (Françoise Maigrot and Camille Lapeyre). BPCE Solutions Immobilières (Vanessa Barnasson) also played a role in the transaction.

Investor Calendar: 2024 Annual Results: April 3, 2025 (before market opening)

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,266 million at June 30, 2024 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks second among France's listed office property companies in the 2024 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr/en

