

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Banco Sabadell Group (1SAB.MI, SAB.MC) reported net profit of 971 million euros during the first half of 2026, down 0.5% from last year. Excluding the contribution of the UK unit and non-recurring items, recurring profit was 691 million euros, down 14.1%.



Not including TSB, Banco Sabadell earned core banking revenue of 2.42 billion euros during the first six months of the year, down 1.7% from prior year. Net interest income was 1.8 billion euros, down 2%.



The Group said it is on track to deliver targets of 14.5% RoTE in 2026 and 16% in 2027.



The Group has announced a new share buyback programme of 331 million euros, which will be launched next week.



At last close, Banco Sabadell shares were trading at 3.26 euros, down 1.51%.



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