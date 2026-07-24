

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA (SNY) said Friday it has discontinued the clinical development of amlitelimab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).



The decision followed the company's conclusion that the overall efficacy and safety data generated to date do not support further development of amlitelimab in AD. Although the Phase 3 ESTUARY long-term extension study showed sustained clinical response without relapse in patients aged 12 years and older, Sanofi concluded the treatment would not offer a meaningful improvement over the current standard of care.



Sanofi said the Phase 2 study evaluating amlitelimab in celiac disease is underway, with results expected in the second half of 2026. The company added that its full-year 2026 financial guidance remains unchanged.



Sanofi shares closed 0.98% lower at $43.36 on Thursday and fell nearly 2% in after-hours trading.



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