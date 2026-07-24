

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Banco de Sabadell SA (1SAB.MI) reported earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR971 million, or EUR0.32 per share. This compares with EUR975 million, or EUR0.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to EUR2.417 billion from EUR2.459 billion last year.



Banco de Sabadell SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR971 Mln. vs. EUR975 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.32 vs. EUR0.34 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.417 Bln vs. EUR2.459 Bln last year.



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