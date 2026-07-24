Neste Corporation: Elim Yeoh appointed President, Renewable Products, North America and a member of Neste's Leadership Team

Neste Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 24 July 2026 at 9.15 a.m. (EET)

Elim Yeoh, B.Sc. (Chem. Eng.), eMBA, has been appointed President, Renewable Products, North America and a member of the Neste Leadership Team as of 1 September 2026. She will be responsible for all Neste's renewable products business in North America, including regional commercial operations and feedstock sourcing. She will also be the lead Neste representative in the Board of the Martinez joint venture. Elim Yeoh will report to President and CEO Heikki Malinen.



Elim Yeoh is a seasoned energy executive with more than 20 years of leadership across the downstream, midstream and renewable fuels sectors. She joins Neste from bp, where she serves as Vice President, Biofuels Growth Americas, advancing biofuels growth and commercial partnerships. Prior to bp, she was at Chevron in various leadership positions spanning refining, chemicals and renewable fuels.



"I am pleased to welcome Elim Yeoh to Neste's Leadership Team. She has a strong track record from her previous roles and brings extensive leadership experience and industry expertise. This will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our regional presence and drive the growth of our Renewable Products business in North America," says Heikki Malinen, President and CEO of Neste.



Neste Corporation

Communications



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Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with production on three continents. The company's renewables production capacity is expected to reach 6.8 million tons annually in 2027. Neste also produces high-quality oil products at its Porvoo refinery in Finland. The company has a network of nearly 1,000 fuel stations with expanding service offering, such as EV charging, in Finland and in the Baltics.

Neste's strategy focuses on growth in renewable fuels, which help its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Neste is included in many international indices for its sustainability performance. In 2025, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 19.0 billion. Read more: neste.com