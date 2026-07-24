Budget constraints, talent shortages, sovereignty requirements accelerate demand for in-country cybersecurity services, ISG Provider Lens report says

Report includes evaluation of consulting services focused on looming threat of quantum computing against data encryption

Swiss enterprises are moving more cybersecurity work to outside specialists as talent shortages and the increasing danger of AI-enabled attacks make continuous protection harder to sustain internally, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Switzerland finds that companies are managing cybersecurity in a difficult environment marked by cautious investment, growing regulation and increasingly sophisticated cybercrime. The report evaluates security consulting services that help prepare enterprises for future quantum computing attacks that may break even strong existing encryption methods.

"AI is changing the speed and shape of cyberattacks, while quantum computing poses a long-term risk to encryption," said Uwe Ladwig, director at ISG. "Swiss organizations are looking for partners that can strengthen protection while respecting local expectations for trust and control."

Demand for cost-optimized, modular cybersecurity services is increasing, especially among midsize companies and local government agencies. These organizations often want straightforward services that allow them to focus on core operations, while larger enterprises also seek adaptable options as budget constraints affect security planning. In managed security services, many Swiss buyers prefer local operations to support digital sovereignty and the market's emphasis on Swissness.

AI-powered phishing, ransomware and supply chain attacks are becoming more sophisticated, making continuous threat protection a higher priority for enterprises. Nearly half of surveyed Western European decision-makers rank continuous threat protection and response, including through a security operations center, among their top five cybersecurity implementation priorities. Providers of security operations centers and managed detection and response services are combining automation and AI with human expertise to help clients respond more quickly to changing threats.

Swiss enterprises are also beginning to address the long-term risks that quantum computing could pose to encrypted data. Post-quantum encryption consulting is becoming more important, especially for industries with significant digital assets such as banks and insurance companies. Attackers are already using the Harvest Now, Decrypt Later strategy, capturing data in anticipation of stronger decryption capabilities in the future. This makes cryptography inventories and migration planning urgent even before quantum technology becomes commercially viable, ISG says.

"The Swiss market rewards providers that understand security for, with and against AI," said Frank Heuer, principal analyst and lead author of the report. "Swiss-based operations, regulatory knowledge and post-quantum encryption capabilities are becoming more important as enterprises seek resilience without losing control of sensitive data."

The report also explores other trends shaping Switzerland's cybersecurity market, including demand for integrated IT and security services and the growing importance of delivery models that serve both large enterprises and midsize organizations.

For more insights into the cybersecurity-related challenges faced by enterprises in Switzerland, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 38 providers across five quadrants: Strategic Security Services, Technical Security Services, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services Large Accounts and Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services Midmarket.

The report names InfoGuard and Swisscom as Leaders in all five quadrants. Accenture, Atos, Deutsche Telekom, HCLTech, IBM and UMB are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Capgemini and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. iSPIN, Orange Cyberdefense, TCS and United Security Providers are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Aveniq, Axians, Bechtle, Deloitte, DXC Technology, EY, Infosys, KPMG, Kudelski Security and Wavestone are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Kudelski Security is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. NTT DATA and Ontinue are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, EY is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among Cybersecurity providers. EY earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from InfoGuard and Swisscom.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724753713/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com



Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com