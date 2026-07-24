

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCF.PK, 4519.T), a Japanese drug manufacturer, on Friday reported an increase in earnings and revenue for the first half, mainly due to increased drug sales. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the six-month period to June 30, Chugai reported net income of ¥231.749 billion, or ¥140.82 per share, higher than ¥194.389 billion, or ¥118.12 per share in the same period last year. Core earnings were ¥238.365 billion, compared with ¥193.5 billion in the previous year.



Operating income stood at ¥319.623 billion as against the prior year's ¥273.342 billion. Revenue was ¥663.331 billion, up from ¥578.463 billion in the previous year. Chugai recorded sales of ¥566.487 billion, higher than ¥511.439 billion a year ago. This increase in sales reflects a rise in the sales of the mainstay products Vabysmo, Polivy, Enspryng, Phesgo, and the new products Elevidys and Lunsumio in Japan.



In addition, the drug maker reported an increase in the export of Hemlibra to Roche and a significant rise in the export of NEMLUVIO to Galderma, the company to which the drug was out-licensed.



Domestic sales improved to ¥237.9 billion from ¥223.3 billion a year ago. Overseas sales moved up to ¥328.6 billion from last year's ¥288.1 billion.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company still expects core earnings of ¥295 per share, up 7.7% from last year. Chugai continues to anticipate core net income of ¥485 billion, up 7.5% from the previous year. The drug maker still projects revenue of ¥1.345 trillion, up 6.9% from fiscal 2025.



For fiscal 2026, the Japanese company still intends to pay a total dividend of ¥132 per share, less than last year's ¥272 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News