- A Second Approval in First-Line Would Establish Trodelvy as a Backbone Therapy Across PD-L1 Status in the European Union -

- ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 Demonstrated a Highly Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Reduction in the Risk of Disease Progression or Death -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending the marketing authorization of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have not received prior systemic therapy for metastatic disease and whose tumors express PD-L1 with a combined positive score (CPS =10). The European Commission decision on this indication is anticipated later in 2026.

Metastatic TNBC is an aggressive form of breast cancer that is associated with rapid disease progression and poor prognosis. Approximately 40% of metastatic TNBC tumors are PD-L1 positive. These tumors are considered more aggressive and associated with shorter survival, creating urgency to initiate treatment with effective regimens as soon as possible. For many living with metastatic TNBC, the most aggressive form of breast cancer, first-line therapy may be their only line of treatment.

"People with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer need effective treatment options as early as possible in the course of their disease, particularly when their tumors express PD-L1," said Evandro de Azambuja, MD, PhD, Head of the Medical Support Team, Jules Bordet Institute and Investigator of the ASCENT-04 study. "This positive opinion is welcome news for our patients and the entire clinical community. If authorized, Trodelvy plus Keytruda would build on the recent approval of Trodelvy monotherapy and help establish a Trodelvy-based approach as a first-line treatment option for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer across PD-L1 status."

The CHMP's recommendation is based on data from the Phase 3 ASCENT-04 study/KEYNOTE-D19 which demonstrated a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival of Trodelvy plus Keytruda versus the combination of standard of care chemotherapy plus Keytruda as a first-line treatment in PD-L1 positive patients. In ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19, Trodelvy plus Keytruda demonstrated a 35% reduced risk of disease progression or death in patients with PD-L1 positive metastatic TNBC. The ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 study utilized a patient-centered crossover design, which allowed patients in the chemotherapy arm to receive Trodelvy after their disease progressed.

"Building on our established leadership in metastatic TNBC, this positive opinion reinforces our commitment to the breast cancer community," said Mika Kakefuda Derynck, MD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Oncology at Gilead Sciences. "People with metastatic TNBC desperately need new options as early as possible. This positive opinion, coupled with the recent EMA approval of Trodelvy monotherapy, is an important step in changing outcomes for these patients."

The European Commission has approved the use of Trodelvy as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic TNBC who have not received prior systemic therapy for metastatic disease and are not candidates for PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor therapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Trodelvy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC. Trodelvy is approved for: either as a single agent for patients who are not candidates for PD-(L)1 inhibitor-based therapy or in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) or Keytruda Qlex (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-mph) for patients whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS =10) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are trademarks of Merck Sharp Dohme LLC., a subsidiary of Merck Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA

About Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

TNBC is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and has historically been difficult to treat, accounting for approximately 15% of all breast cancers. TNBC disproportionally impacts younger, premenopausal, and Black and Hispanic women. TNBC cells do not have estrogen and progesterone receptors and have limited HER2 expression. Due to the nature of TNBC, treatment options are extremely limited compared with other breast cancer types. TNBC has a higher chance of recurrence and metastases than other breast cancer types. The average time to metastatic recurrence for TNBC is approximately 2.6 years compared with 5 years for other breast cancers, and the relative five-year survival rate is much lower. Among women with metastatic TNBC, the five-year survival rate is 12%, compared with 28% for those with other types of mBC.

About Trodelvy

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a first-in-class Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2 is a cell surface antigen highly expressed in multiple tumor types, including in more than 90% of breast. Trodelvy is intentionally designed with a proprietary hydrolyzable linker attached to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique combination delivers potent activity to both Trop-2 expressing cells and the tumor microenvironment through a bystander effect.

Trodelvy is globally approved for use in certain patients with metastatic TNBC and pre-treated HR+HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Healthcare professionals have substantial clinical experience with Trodelvy, with more than 75,000 breast cancer patients treated since 2020. It is the only ADC with four positive Phase 3 trials in HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer and the only Trop-2-directed ADC to demonstrate a meaningful overall survival benefit in two distinct types of metastatic breast cancer.

Trodelvy is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing Phase 3 trials across a range of tumor types with high Trop-2 expression, including in lung and gynecologic cancers, where previous proof-of-concept studies have demonstrated clinical activity.

U.S. INDICATIONS FOR TRODELVY

TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated in adult patients:

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

First Line

As a single agent for the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who are not candidates for PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor-based therapy

In combination with pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph for the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or mTNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS =10)] as determined by an FDA-authorized test

Second Line or Later

For the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or mTNBC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative Breast Cancer

For the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+, or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting.

U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR TRODELVY

BOXED WARNING: NEUTROPENIA AND DIARRHEA

TRODELVY can cause severe, life-threatening, or fatal neutropenia. Withhold TRODELVY for absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm 3 or neutropenic fever. Monitor blood cell counts periodically during treatment. Primary prophylaxis with G-CSF is recommended for all patients at increased risk of febrile neutropenia. Initiate anti-infective treatment in patients with febrile neutropenia without delay.

TRODELVY can cause severe diarrhea. Monitor patients with diarrhea and give fluid and electrolytes as needed. At the onset of diarrhea, evaluate for infectious causes and, if negative, promptly initiate loperamide. If severe diarrhea occurs, withhold TRODELVY until resolved to =Grade 1 and reduce subsequent doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Severe hypersensitivity reaction to TRODELVY.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Neutropenia: Severe, life-threatening, or fatal neutropenia can occur as early as the first cycle of treatment and may require dose modification. Neutropenia occurred in 64% of patients treated with TRODELVY. Grade 3-4 neutropenia occurred in 48% of patients. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 6%. Neutropenic colitis occurred in 1.4%. Primary prophylaxis with G-CSF is recommended starting in the first cycle of treatment in all patients at increased risk of febrile neutropenia, including older patients, patients with previous neutropenia, poor performance status, organ dysfunction, or multiple comorbidities. Monitor absolute neutrophil count (ANC) during treatment. Withhold TRODELVY for ANC below 1500/mm3 on Day 1 of any cycle or below 1000/mm3 on Day 8 of any cycle. Withhold TRODELVY for neutropenic fever. Treat neutropenia with G-CSF and administer prophylaxis in subsequent cycles as clinically indicated or indicated in Table 2 of USPI.

Diarrhea: Diarrhea occurred in 62% of all patients treated with TRODELVY. Grade 3-4 diarrhea occurred in 10% of patients. One patient had intestinal perforation following diarrhea. Diarrhea that led to dehydration and subsequent acute kidney injury occurred in 0.6% of all patients. Withhold TRODELVY for Grade 3-4 diarrhea and resume when resolved to =Grade 1. At onset, evaluate for infectious causes and, if negative, promptly initiate loperamide, 4 mg initially followed by 2 mg with every episode of diarrhea for a maximum of 16 mg daily. Discontinue loperamide 12 hours after diarrhea resolves. Additional supportive measures (eg, fluid and electrolyte replacement) may also be employed as clinically indicated. Patients who exhibit an excessive cholinergic response to treatment can receive appropriate premedication (eg, atropine) for subsequent treatments.

Hypersensitivity and Infusion-Related Reactions: TRODELVY can cause serious hypersensitivity reactions, including life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. Severe signs and symptoms included cardiac arrest, hypotension, wheezing, angioedema, swelling, and skin reactions. Hypersensitivity reactions occurred in 28% of patients with 13% occurring within 24 hours of dosage. Grade 3-4 hypersensitivity occurred in 1.5% of patients with 0.4% of these occurring within 24 hours of dosage. The incidence of hypersensitivity reactions leading to permanent discontinuation of TRODELVY was 0.4%. The incidence of anaphylactic reaction was <0.1%. Pre-infusion medication is recommended. Have medications and emergency equipment to treat such reactions available for immediate use. Closely monitor patients for hypersensitivity and infusion-related reactions during each infusion and for at least 30 minutes after completion of each infusion. Permanently discontinue TRODELVY for Grade 4 infusion-related reactions.

Nausea and Vomiting: TRODELVY is emetogenic and can cause severe nausea and vomiting.Nausea occurred in 63% of all patients treated with TRODELVY, and Grade 3-4 nausea occurred in 3% of these patients. Vomiting occurred in 33% of patients, and Grade 3-4 vomiting occurred in 2% of these patients. Premedicate with a two- or three-drug combination regimen (eg, dexamethasone with either a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist or an NK1 receptor antagonist, as well as other drugs as indicated) for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Withhold TRODELVY doses for Grade 3 nausea or Grade 3-4 vomiting and resume with additional supportive measures when resolved to =Grade 1 Additional antiemetics and other supportive measures may also be employed as clinically indicated. All patients should be given take-home medications with clear instructions for prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting.

Increased Risk of Adverse Reactions in Patients with Reduced UGT1A1 Activity: Patients homozygous for the uridine diphosphate-glucuronosyl transferase 1A1 (UGT1A1)*28 allele are at increased risk for neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, and anemia and may be at increased risk for other adverse reactions with TRODELVY. The incidence of Grade 3-4 neutropenia was 57% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, 48% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 41% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. The incidence of Grade 3-4 anemia was 17% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, 9% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 8% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. Closely monitor patients with known reduced UGT1A1 activity for adverse reactions. Withhold or permanently discontinue TRODELVY based on clinical assessment of the onset, duration, and severity of the observed adverse reactions in patients with evidence of acute early-onset or unusually severe adverse reactions, which may indicate reduced UGT1A1 function.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action, TRODELVY can cause teratogenicity and/or embryo-fetal lethality when administered to a pregnant woman. TRODELVY contains a genotoxic component, SN-38, and targets rapidly dividing cells. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TRODELVY and for 6 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TRODELVY and for 3 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the pooled safety population of TRODELVY as a single agent, the most common (=25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased leukocyte count (83%), decreased neutrophil count (77%), decreased hemoglobin (71%), nausea (63%), diarrhea (62%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (59%), alopecia (47%), increased glucose (40%), constipation (37%), vomiting (33%), decreased albumin (32%), increased alkaline phosphatase (30%), decreased appetite (28%), abdominal pain (27%), decreased creatinine clearance (27%), decreased magnesium and potassium (26% each).

In the safety population of TRODELVY in combination with pembrolizumab, the most common (=25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased neutrophil count and hemoglobin (86% each), decreased leukocyte count (84%), diarrhea (72%), nausea (68%), decreased lymphocyte count (61%), fatigue (58%), alopecia (52%), increased alkaline phosphatase and glucose (50% each), increased alanine aminotransferase (47%), constipation (41%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (40%), rash (37%), decreased potassium (35%), increased lactate dehydrogenase (34%), vomiting (29%), abdominal pain, headache, and increased eosinophils (26% each), and decreased albumin (25%).

In the ASCENT-03 study (single agent in previously untreated, unresectable locally advanced or mTNBC), the most common adverse reactions (incidence =25%) were nausea, diarrhea, alopecia, fatigue, constipation, and vomiting. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>2%) were diarrhea, febrile neutropenia, and neutropenia (3.6% each), and pneumonia (2.9%). SAR occurred in 26% of patients, and 3.6% permanently discontinued TRODELVY due to adverse reactions. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.5% of patients and included sepsis (1.1%), and acute respiratory failure, neutropenic colitis, pneumonia, and septic shock (0.4% each). The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence =25%) were decreased neutrophils and leukocytes.

In the ASCENT-04 study (in combination with pembrolizumab in previously untreated, unresectable locally advanced or mTNBC whose tumors express PD-L1), the most common adverse reactions (incidence =25%) were diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, alopecia, constipation, rash, vomiting, abdominal pain, and headache. The most frequent SAR (=2%) were febrile neutropenia (7%), neutropenia (6%), diarrhea (5%), and fatigue and pneumonia (2.3% each). SAR occurred in 38% of patients, and 7% permanently discontinued TRODELVY due to adverse reactions. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.2% of patients and included death (unknown cause) (0.9%) and completed suicide, neutropenic sepsis, sepsis, pneumonia, and pulmonary embolism (0.5% each). The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence =25%) were decreased neutrophils and leukocytes.

In the ASCENT study (previously treated locally advanced or mTNBC), the most common adverse reactions (incidence =25%) were fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, alopecia, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite. The most frequent SAR (>1%) were neutropenia (7%), diarrhea (4%), and pneumonia (3%). SAR occurred in 27% of patients, and 5% permanently discontinued TRODELVY due to adverse reactions. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.2% of patients and included respiratory failure (0.8%) and pneumonia (0.4%). The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence =25%) were decreased neutrophils, leukocytes, and lymphocytes.

In the TROPiCS-02 study (locally advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence =25%) were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, alopecia, and constipation. The most frequent SAR (>1%) were diarrhea (5%), febrile neutropenia (4.1%), neutropenia (3%), abdominal pain (2.2%), neutropenic colitis and vomiting (1.9% each), and colitis and pneumonia (1.5% each). SAR occurred in 28% of patients, and 6% permanently discontinued TRODELVY due to adverse reactions. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.2% of patients and included arrhythmia, COVID-19 pneumonia, pneumonia, nervous system disorder, pulmonary embolism, and septic shock (0.4% each). The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence =25%) were decreased neutrophils and leukocytes.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

UGT1A1 Inhibitors: Avoid administering UGT1A1 inhibitors with TRODELVY. SN-38 is a UGT1A1 substrate. Concomitant administration of TRODELVY with inhibitors of UGT1A1 may increase the incidence of adverse reactions due to potential increase in systemic exposure to SN-38.

UGT1A1 Inducers: Avoid administering UGT1A1 inducers with TRODELVY. SN-38 is a UGT1A1 substrate. Concomitant administration of TRODELVY with inducers of UGT1A1 may reduce exposure to SN-38.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING.

About Gilead and Kite Oncology

Gilead and Kite Oncology are working to transform how cancer is treated. We are innovating with next-generation therapies, combinations and technologies to deliver improved outcomes for people with cancer. We are purposefully building our oncology portfolio and pipeline to address the greatest gaps in care. From antibody-drug conjugate technologies and small molecules to cell therapy-based approaches, we are creating new possibilities for people with cancer.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead's ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials or studies within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials or studies, including those involving Trodelvy (such as ASCENT-04); uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including the pending marketing authorization application for Trodelvy in 1L mTNBC and potential applications for programs and/or indications currently under evaluation, and the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use or subject to withdrawal or other adverse actions by the applicable regulatory authority; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of these programs and, as a result, these programs may never be successfully commercialized for the indications currently under evaluation; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Trodelvy, Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

U.S. Prescribing Information for Trodelvy, including BOXED WARNING, is available at www.gilead.com

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

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