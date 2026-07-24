

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurance company Munich Re (0KFE.L) on Friday reported preliminary second-quarter net profit of about €2.2 billion, comfortably above the analysts' consensus estimate of €1.786 billion, supported by strong operational performance, low major-loss claims in its property and casualty reinsurance business, and robust investment returns.



The company said strong investment returns also contributed significantly to the exceptional net profit of about €0.3 billion at its primary insurance arm, ERGO.



Net profit for the first half of 2026 reached approximately €3.9 billion.



Munich Re said it remains on track to achieve its full-year 2026 net profit target of €6.3 billion. The company is scheduled to report its full second-quarter results on August 7.



Munich Re shares were trading 0.73% lower at €502.50 on Xetra.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News