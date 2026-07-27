

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens (SMAWF) has expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to bring self-verifying agentic AI capabilities to its electronic design automation (EDA) software, helping semiconductor and PCB engineers improve productivity, design quality, and engineering outcomes, the company said in a statement.



The enhanced Fuse EDA AI Agent combines Siemens' EDA expertise with NVIDIA's AI technologies to automate complex design and verification tasks while continuously validating results. The companies said the collaboration will also accelerate chip design, reduce turnaround times, and improve efficiency across engineering workflows.



Siemens said the new AI capabilities will be available in upcoming releases of its AI-native EDA portfolio.



'Semiconductor and PCB design are among the most complex engineering challenges in the world, and AI agents need trusted tools to reason, act and verify their work,' said Timothy Costa, vice president and general manager of computational engineering at NVIDIA. 'Siemens is combining its EDA software with NVIDIA accelerated computing, AI software and Nemotron open models to create self-verifying agentic workflows that improve design quality, speed up results and give engineering teams greater confidence in every step of the process.'



Siemens shares closed 1.51% higher at 272.25 euros on XETRA on Friday.



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