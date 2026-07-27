

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD, VOD.L, VODE.DE), a major British telecom company, on Monday reported a rise in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, helped by strong service revenue growth and the consolidation of Three UK.



For the three-month period, the Group reported revenue of EUR 10.294 billion, compared with EUR 9.385 billion in the same period last year. Service revenue growth was 9.8%, compared with 5.3% a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, the company now expects adjusted EBITDAaL, which now includes the impact of consolidating Safaricom, of EUR 13 billion to EUR 13.3 billion, compared with the prior outlook of EUR 11.9 billion to EUR 12.2 billion. For fiscal 2026, the telecom major had posted adjusted EBITDAaL of EUR 11.4 billion.



For fiscal 2027, Vodafone continues to expect adjusted EBITDAaL of EUR 7.6 billion to EUR 7.9 billion from Europe.



For fiscal 2027, the Group projects restructuring and integration costs of around EUR 0.7 billion, which includes integration costs of approximately EUR 0.4 billion related to the VodafoneThree merger.



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