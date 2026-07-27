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WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
27.07.26 | 08:07
4,880 Euro
+0,83 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8804,94012:15
4,9004,92011:39
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 11:24 Uhr
143 Leser
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BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares
27 July 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling US Dollar
Date of purchase: 24 July 2026 24 July
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,067 2,365
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.1700 4.2600

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
300,046,529 Sterling Shares 77,709,183 Sterling Shares
23,558,112 US Dollar Shares 949,666 US Dollar Shares

From 24 July 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 459,286,744.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001

© 2026 PR Newswire
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