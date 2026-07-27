Kawasaki, Japan and Taipei, Taiwan, July 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd, Fujitsu Limited and 1Finity Inc., a Fujitsu company and leading provider of global network solutions today announced a two-year strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to further expand the application of All-Photonics Network (APN) [1] and jointly explore future applications of quantum technologies in Taiwan.Chunghwa Telecom and Fujitsu have been conducting APN verification in Taiwan under a strategic partnership from 2024 until 2026. This initiative involved joint studies for the construction of an APN based on the IOWN(R) concept, leveraging Fujitsu's expertise and technologies cultivated through its initiatives with domestic telecommunications carriers. The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aims to further deepen this collaboration, building upon the achievements of their previous efforts.Overview of the MOU and future plansThrough this MOU, Chunghwa Telecom, Fujitsu and 1Finity will further advance their existing APN initiatives and accelerate their collaboration to rapidly expand next-generation communication infrastructure in Taiwan. The three companies will promote technical verification related to APN utilizing Chunghwa Telecom's submarine cable systems and technical verification for realizing distributed data centers using APN. These efforts aim to address challenges such as the rapid increase in network power consumption and data traffic. Furthermore, the partnership will explore new collaborations for leveraging quantum technologies, including the applicability of security needs for network control in distributed data centers.Hey-Chyi Young, SEVP & CTO, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., comments:"As Taiwan's leading telecommunications company, Chunghwa Telecom is pleased to partner with Fujitsu and 1Finity and develop APN to provide smarter, greener and more resilient optical communication infrastructure with deterministic network performance and quantum-safe networking for diverse innovative applications in the AI era, which promote early access of the convenience brought by information and communication services for the society and people in Taiwan."Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, CTO, in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu Limited, comments:"We are delighted to sign this MOU with Chunghwa Telecom, aiming for broader collaboration. We are grateful for this opportunity to expand APN in Taiwan and to embark on new cooperation in the field of quantum technology. Fujitsu and Chunghwa Telecom have built a strong partnership in the APN domain over the past few years, and with the addition of 1Finity, established last year, we are confident that our efforts to enhance optical networks in Taiwan will accelerate even further."Masaaki Moribayashi, CEO, 1Finity Inc., comments:"Through this collaboration, 1Finity will contribute to the expansion of next-generation communication infrastructure in Taiwan, leveraging our extensive experience and global achievements in optical transmission. We will promote the construction and expansion of high-capacity, low-latency, and low-power-consumption optical networks connecting distributed data centers. Furthermore, we will continue to advance essential communications infrastructure in Taiwan through these breakthrough technologies."[1] All-Photonics Network (APN) technology: A technology that enables communication using only optical signals without converting them into electrical signals, offering advantages such as significantly higher capacity transmission, lower power consumption, and lower latency compared to conventional communication technologies.About Chunghwa TelecomChunghwa Telecom is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. Chunghwa Telecom has been actively and continuously implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives with the goal to achieve sustainability and has won numerous international and domestic awards and recognitions for its ESG commitments and best practices. For more information, please visit our website at cht.com.tw.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout 1Finity1Finity, a Fujitsu company, is a global provider of communications networks for our connected world. We uniquely combine technological leadership and expertise in open optical and wireless networking, network automation, and applied AI/ML to design, build, operate, and maintain critical digital communications network infrastructure. Collaborating closely with ecosystem partners, we deliver transformative outcomes for service providers and network operators, and enable them to lower TCO, improve network performance, and increase energy efficiency. For more information, visit 1Finity.comPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedInquiries1Finity Inc.E-mail:1Finity.press@fujitsu.comSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.