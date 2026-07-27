TOKYO, July 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Pfizer Japan Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Hiroo Igarashi, "Pfizer") and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that the companies will commence the co-promotion of the oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist Nurtec(R) OD Tablet 75mg (generic name: rimegepant sulfate hydrate, hereinafter "Nurtec") in Japan from September 1, 2026.Nurtec is an oral CGRP receptor antagonist, indicated for both acute treatment and prophylaxis of migraine.This co-promotion aims to facilitate the timely and broad dissemination of information on the appropriate use of Nurtec in the treatment of migraine. Both companies will provide appropriate use information to medical institutions in Japan, while Pfizer remains responsible for the development, manufacturing, distribution, and commercialization of Nurtec.Through this collaboration, Pfizer, the marketing authorization holder, and Eisai, which positions neurology as a strategic focus area, will leverage their respective expertise and healthcare networks to further strengthen the provision of information and promote the appropriate use of Nurtec.Migraine is a debilitating neurological disorder that can significantly impair daily life due to headaches and accompanying symptoms during attacks, and there remain many patients whose conditions are not adequately controlled. Through this initiative, Pfizer and Eisai aim to help patients suffering from the disorder to regain their everyday lives by promoting the widespread adoption of appropriate treatment options.About RimegepantRimegepant is a small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) that reversibly inhibits the CGRP receptor. CGRP levels are known to increase in blood during migraine attacks,1 suggesting its involvement in the pain signal transmission. Rimegepant is believed to alleviate various migraine symptoms by blocking the effects of CGRP.About MigraineMigraine is a highly prevalent neurological disorder, affecting approximately 8.4% of the adult population in Japan and approximately 14% of the population worldwide. In Japan, the reported prevalence is 3.6%in men and 12.9% in women, approximately three times higher than that of men. Among those affected, women aged 20-40 are the most prevalent demographic, 2,3 while the number of patients seeking medical consultation remains low. 4 A typical migraine is characterized by a moderate-to-severe, unilateral, throbbing headache lasting 4-72 hours, often accompanied by nausea and vomiting, with many patients experiencing sensitivity to light, noise, and odors. 5 Additionally, some patients experience an aura, such as visual disturbances, immediately before the onset of the headache. Many patients experience significant disturbances in their daily living or work due to pain from the attacks and these accompanying symptoms. Additionally, these patients also face social difficulties, for instance, trouble making plans due to anxiety over unexpected attacks, even during symptom-free periods. Global surveys on the impact of various diseases on activities of daily living have consistently ranked headache disorders, particularly migraine, among the conditions associated with the greatest degree of disability. 6,7References1. PJ Goadsby, L Edvinsson, and R Ekman. Vasoactive peptide release in the extracerebral circulation of humans during migraine headache. Ann Neurol. 1990;28:183-7.2. GBD 2016 Headache Collaborators. Global, regional, and national burden of migraine and tension-type-headache,1990-2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016. Lancet Neurol. 2018;17:954-76.3. Sakai F, Igarashi H. Prevalence of migraine in Japan: a nationwide survey. Cephalalgia. 1997;17:15-22.4. K Hirata, K Ueda, M Komori, et al. Comprehensive population-based survey of migraine in Japan: results of the ObserVational Survey of the Epidemiology, tReatment, and Care Of MigrainE (OVERCOME [Japan]) study. CurrMed Res Opin. 2021;37:1945-55.5. Japanese Society of Neurology, Japanese Headache Society, and Japanese Society of Neurological Therapeutics(supervising organizations). Clinical Practice Guideline for Headache 2021. Igaku-Shoin; 2021.6. GBD 2016 Disease and Injury Incidence and Prevalence Collaborators. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 328 diseases and injuries for 195 countries,1990-2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016. Lancet. 2017;390:1211-59.7. Peres MFP, Sacco S, Pozo-Rosich P, et al. Migraine is the most disabling neurological disease among children and adolescents, and second after stroke among adults: A call to action. Cephalalgia. 2024;44: 3331024241267309.About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' LivesAt Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website atwww.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @PfizerNews, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.About Eisai Co., Ltd.Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target(3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by working on various activities together with global partners.For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.Source: EisaiCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.