

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $69.035 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $37.673 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.



Revenue held steady at $425.399 million



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $69.035 Mln. vs. $37.673 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $425.399 Mln vs. $425.399 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.13 To $ 0.15 Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.03 To $ 1.11



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