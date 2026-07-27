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WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
28.07.26 | 11:43
0,729 Euro
+6,42 % +0,044
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVATURAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVATURAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6680,79011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 18:48 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Novaturas: Notification about the intention to submit a non-competitive mandatory tender offer

On 27 July 2026 AB Novaturas received a notification that Mr. Neset Koçkar (hereinafter - the Offeror) intends to submit a mandatory non-competitive tender offer to acquire the remaining 6,279,499 (six million two hundred and seventy-nine thousand four hundred and ninety-nine) ordinary registered shares of akcine bendrove "Novaturas" (legal form: public company; company code: 135567698; registered office address: A. Mickeviciaus str. 27, Kaunas, Lithuania; data is collected and stored in the Register of Legal Entities) (hereinafter - the Company) with a nominal value of EUR 0.03 (three euro cents) each, representing 34.69% (thirty-four and sixty-nine hundredths of percent) of the shares and the votes they grant at the general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The Offeror acquired more than 1/3 (one third) of the Company's shares on 21 July 2026 upon the increase of the Company's authorised capital pursuant to the decisions of the repeated annual general meeting of shareholders of 12 June 2026 and the registration of the new shares with Nasdaq CSD SE. As on the date of this notification, the Offeror holds by right of ownership in total 11,821,620 (eleven million eight hundred and twenty-one thousand six hundred and twenty) ordinary registered shares of the Company with a nominal value of EUR 0.03 (three euro cents) each, which constitutes 65.31% (sixty-five and thirty-one hundredths of percent) of the shares and the votes they grant at the general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The intended method of payment for the acquired securities - in cash.

Aleksejs Krišcuks
CEO
investors@novaturas.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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