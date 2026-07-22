Increase of the authorised capital of AB Novaturas is completed, new Articles of Association are registered, new shares are registered and introduced to trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius

AB Novaturas (hereinafter - the Company) announces that on 21 July 2026, (i) the Company's amended Articles of Association, with the authorised capital increased to EUR 543,033.57, were registered with the Register of Legal Entities; (ii) Nasdaq CSD SE (the securities depository) registered 10,294,119 new shares with a total issue price of EUR 7,000,000.92 issued upon the increase of the authorised capital (hereinafter - the New Shares), and (iii) the Board of AB Nasdaq Vilnius adopted a resolution to admit the New Shares to trading on this regulated market.

Thus, on 21 July 2026 increase in the Company's authorised capital was completed, and the New Shares were delivered to the Company's shareholders who subscribed for them during the offering.

The Company further announces that the necessary procedures are being carried out to introduce the New Shares to trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange as well.

Aleksejs Krišcuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt