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WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
22.07.26 | 11:52
0,711 Euro
+1,72 % +0,012
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVATURAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVATURAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6400,78211:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 08:36 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Increase of the authorised capital of AB Novaturas is completed, new Articles of Association are registered, new shares are registered and introduced to trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius

AB Novaturas (hereinafter - the Company) announces that on 21 July 2026, (i) the Company's amended Articles of Association, with the authorised capital increased to EUR 543,033.57, were registered with the Register of Legal Entities; (ii) Nasdaq CSD SE (the securities depository) registered 10,294,119 new shares with a total issue price of EUR 7,000,000.92 issued upon the increase of the authorised capital (hereinafter - the New Shares), and (iii) the Board of AB Nasdaq Vilnius adopted a resolution to admit the New Shares to trading on this regulated market.

Thus, on 21 July 2026 increase in the Company's authorised capital was completed, and the New Shares were delivered to the Company's shareholders who subscribed for them during the offering.

The Company further announces that the necessary procedures are being carried out to introduce the New Shares to trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange as well.

Aleksejs Krišcuks
CEO
investors@novaturas.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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