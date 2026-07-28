

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on July 27, 2026, driven by key catalysts including prospective clinical trial results, and the launch of new services.



Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)



Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on developing therapies for neuromuscular diseases. Shares rose over 5% to hit a 52-week high of $26.12 on Monday.



The company has been developing Z-Rostudirsen as a treatment for patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 51 skipping. In mid-July 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted for the drug, and a response for the same is expected in January 2027.



Z-Rostudirsen continues to be evaluated in the Phase 3 FORZETTA trial for DMD, and is also being advanced for Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).



Dyne recently raised $431 million in an underwritten public offering of over 21 million shares.



Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA)



Sonida provides senior housing in the U.S., including social and recreational activities, meals, transportation, and personalized care. The company's stock hit a 52-week high of $44.38 on Monday.



Earlier this year, Sonida completed the acquisition of CNL Healthcare Properties Inc. (CHP) for a merger value of $1.8 billion and gained about 69 senior-housing communities across the country.



The company recorded a resident revenue increase of over 36% in the first quarter of this year, primarily driven by the CHP merger.



Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN)



Silence Therapeutics is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery of drugs utilizing short interfering RNA (siRNA) to treat hematologic, cardiovascular, and rare genetic diseases through the mechanism of RNA silencing. Shares rose over 9% in intraday trading on Monday to reach a 52-week high of $12.19.



The company is developing Zerlasiran, which utilizes siRNA to treat cardiovascular diseases caused by plaque-buildup in arteries. A Phase 3 trial determining the drug's efficacy in treating high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is due to begin.



Another siRNA candidate, Divesiran, is also under evaluation in the Phase 2 SANRECO trial for Polycythemia vera, with topline results expected in the third quarter of 2026.



Silence continues drug discovery using the company's proprietary mRNAi-GOLD platform, and is currently assessing SLN-312, a novel candidate identified through the technology, in treating dyslipidemia.



Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)



Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specialising in developing therapies for neurodegenerative and endocrine disorders. The company saw shares rise 5% to a 52-week high of $19.60 on Monday.



The company has been developing Avexitide, an investigational therapy for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH), that is currently under evaluation in the Phase 3 LUCIDITY trial. The drug is available to U.S. physicians for certain PBH patients under an expanded access programme, provided that they have previously undergone a specific gastric bypass surgery. Avexitide is also being explored in treating congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).



Amylyx also completed enrollment in the Phase 1 LUMINA trial for AMX0114, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide that shows potential in treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



Labcorp Holdings (LH)



Labcorp Holdings provides various laboratory services, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid and hemoglobin tests among other quantitative analyses. Shares climbed to a 52-week high on Monday of $301.7.



Labcorp launched Marker, a new genetic testing platform on Monday, increasing consumer access to a personalized, hereditary health panel. The test will be offered through Labcorp OnDemand from August 3, 2026, and is capable of analyzing 163 genes to determine an individual's genetic risk for cardiovascular diseases and metabolic conditions.



In the first quarter, the company recorded a 5% increase, amounting to $3.54 billion in total revenues. The full year revenue for 2026 is estimated to reach $14.65 billion to $14.80 billion, reflecting a rise of 5% to 6.1%.



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