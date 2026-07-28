Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the underground infill drilling program at the Prew Zone of the Premier-Northern Light deposit at the Premier Gold Project ("PGP" or the "Premier Project"), located near Stewart in northwestern British Columbia. Results from a total of 3,151 metres over 42 underground drillholes are reported herein. Highlight results include:

24.36 g/t Au over 6.3 m (incl. 76.70 g/t Au over 1.8 m) in hole P26U-0023

in hole P26U-0023 13.17 g/t Au over 10.6 m (incl. 64.66 g/t Au over 1.9 m) in hole P26U-0026

in hole P26U-0026 8.31 g/t Au over 11.0 m (incl. 22.13 g/t Au over 2.8 m & 17.70 g/t Au over 1.0 m) in hole P26U-0033

in hole P26U-0033 3.30 g/t Au over 25.0 m (incl. 42.90 g/t Au over 1.0 m) in hole P26U-0034

in hole P26U-0034 7.89 g/t Au over 8.0 m (incl. 17.00 g/t Au over 3.0 m) in hole P26U-0014

"Drilling continues to define wide, high-grade areas as well as important understanding of post mineral faults at the Prew Zone; additional underground infill drilling will recommence subsequent to proposed additional underground development planned for Q4 at Premier-Northern Lights, located adjacent to the Company's 2,500 tonnes per day mill," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "At the Silver Coin and Big Missouri deposits, our geological teams have remodelled wide zones of gold mineralization associated with contiguous quartz and sulphide breccias that were historically mined in the 1940s and 1990s. Infill drilling is underway on these structures."

The 2026 infill program at the Premier Project is focused on providing the drill spacing required for accurate mine planning and development decisions as Cambria advances toward a potential restart of the Premier mill and mining operations at the Premier and Red Mountain Projects. The Company believes that a significant contributor to the difficulties encountered during previous mining operations under Ascot Resources was the lack of sufficient definition drilling as well as accurate geological modelling prior to production.

Drilling at 12.5 metre average spacing is proving successful in defining continuity of higher-grade mineralization along a primary quartz-breccia sulfide domain identifiable both in drilling and the existing underground workings. Higher grades (>10 g/t Au) are often associated with visible gold or massive sulfide mineralization hosted in a wider halo of gold-bearing base metal sulfide mineralization. Sections shown in figures 3 and 4 illustrate the continuity of higher grades between drillholes on and along section. These appear to be analogous to what were defined as "ore shoots" during historic mining of the Premier-Northern Light Deposit.

The first phase of underground infill at the Prew Zone is now complete, with assay results from an additional 86 drill holes expected over the coming weeks. Once all assays have been returned, the information will be used to develop underground mining plans and guide additional infill drilling for the Prew Zone. The focus of the infill program has moved to two other priority deposits within the Premier Project, with three drills currently turning at the Silver Coin and Big Missouri deposits. Similar to the drilling at Prew Zone, high priority zones at each deposit will be drilled with a tight spacing utilizing surface drill platforms.

Figure 1: Plan map of Premier-Northern Light (PNL) deposit showing the Prew Zone and drill traces of previously released 2026 drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/306784_00963dc314bb5871_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan map showing Prew Zone Underground workings and drill plan.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/306784_00963dc314bb5871_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross section A of Prew Zone drilling. Showing mineralized zones represented by composites calculated at 1 g/t and 10g/t Au cut off grade. Primary breccia domain shown in blue.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/306784_00963dc314bb5871_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross section B of Prew Zone drilling. Showing mineralized zones represented by composites calculated at 1 g/t and 10g/t Au cut off grade. Primary breccia domain shown in blue.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/306784_00963dc314bb5871_004full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results - Significant Intersections:

Hole ID from

(m) to

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) ETW1 Including (>10g/t) P26U-0014 34.0 42.0 8.0 7.89 14.8 3620 4227 56% 17.00 g/t Au over 3.0 m P26U-0014 58.0 66.0 8.0 2.41 5.2 4944 2711 56%

P26U-0016 11.0 12.0 1.0 10.20 17.5 4550 2340 83%

P26U-0016 38.0 47.0 9.0 7.24 13.2 7504 3350 83% 12.93 g/t Au over 3.0 m P26U-0017 37.0 43.0 6.0 1.85 4.2 3967 1165 71%

P26U-0017 47.0 77.0 30.0 1.72 5.5 3193 1598 71%

P26U-0018 51.0 54.5 3.5 5.07 16.6 8884 4043 83%

P26U-0019 19.0 26.0 7.0 1.62 5.2 2017 896 93%

P26U-0020 13.0 19.0 6.0 2.93 7.6 756 762 98%

P26U-0020 28.0 39.0 11.0 4.76 12.3 10912 5556 98% 10.45 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0021 55.0 82.0 27.0 2.59 5.4 3960 2047 61% 11.65 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0022 80.0 90.5 10.5 2.58 4.4 3693 2365 45%

P26U-0023 6.5 9.5 3.0 3.42 2.1 631 205 92%

P26U-0023 33.2 39.5 6.3 24.36 26.3 9762 3742 92% 76.70 g/t Au over 1.8 m P26U-0024 25.0 39.8 14.8 6.52 11.7 5121 2637 99% 44.43 g/t Au over 1.4 m

14.70 g/t Au over 0.7m P26U-0025 26.0 34.0 8.0 12.08 31.9 12775 7623 92% 48.94 g/t Au over 1.7 m P26U-0025 86.0 97.0 11.0 1.27 3.5 803 300 92%

P26U-0025 102.4 103.0 0.6 18.05 6.4 334 262 92%

P26U-0026 30.5 41.1 10.6 13.17 29.9 11780 6582 83% 64.66 g/t Au over 1.9 m P26U-0027 32.5 38.6 6.1 13.17 32.1 9093 6601 74% 80.10 g/t Au over 0.9 m P26U-0028 37.0 39.0 2.0 5.31 16.9 11725 8643 80%

P26U-0028 42.5 48.5 6.0 2.06 2.5 879 355 80%

P26U-0029 51.0 64.0 13.0 3.34 6.9 4591 2337 59% 29.80 g/t Au over 0.7 m P26U-0030 27.0 46.0 19.0 2.40 5.4 2525 1452 95% 15.00 g/t Au over 1 m

14.40 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0030 53.0 54.0 1.0 16.10 7.2 1505 576 95%

P26U-0031 26.0 27.0 1.0 20.60 15.9 6890 4580 99%

P26U-0031 31.0 47.0 16.0 2.04 9.4 3804 1992 99%

P26U-0031 84.9 89.1 4.2 2.53 2.7 1820 396 99%

P26U-0032 25.0 44.0 19.0 2.95 7.2 2861 1580 92% 27.40 g/t Au over 0.6 m P26U-0032 55.0 56.0 1.0 10.95 8.8 725 527 92%

P26U-0033 39.0 50.0 11.0 8.31 8.1 3964 1795 83% 22.13 g/t Au over 2.8 m

17.70 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0033 65.0 69.0 4.0 6.22 6.5 1971 921 82% 17.80 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0034 43.0 68.0 25.0 3.30 5.1 2692 1309 69% 42.90 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0035 33.0 47.0 14.0 2.61 9.6 8357 5601 86%

P26U-0036 39.0 44.0 5.0 3.04 15.7 11600 8538 66%

P26U-0036 48.0 53.5 5.5 1.84 6.7 5132 2341 66%

P26U-0055 10.0 19.0 9.0 1.92 5.8 2615 1350 87%

P26U-0056 13.4 14.6 1.2 9.49 9.8 3400 1495 97%

P26U-0059 22.0 28.0 6.0 1.90 3.5 1182 673 82%

P26U-0060 1.6 2.5 0.9 18.40 33.2 2100 1075 43%

P26U-0063 3.0 24.0 21.0 2.33 8.1 6271 1855 22% 16.50 g/t Au over 0.6 m P26U-0063 32.0 37.7 5.7 2.21 7.0 5499 2177 22%

P26U-0063 43.6 64.0 20.4 1.20 2.6 807 497 22%

P26U-0063 70.0 78.0 8.0 3.40 10.0 1286 448 22%

P26U-0064 2.0 9.0 7.0 5.36 13.8 4952 2778 94% 27.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0065 6.0 14.0 8.0 1.58 7.2 2884 1548 88%

P26U-0066 30.0 37.6 7.6 1.37 4.6 2988 1718 98%

P26U-0069 6.0 16.5 10.5 3.49 10.8 4614 2679 98% 16.70 g/t Au over 0.8 m P26U-0069 40.5 49.7 9.2 4.44 6.9 5180 2042 98% 18.70 g/t Au over 1.5 m P26U-0070 6.5 14.8 8.3 5.42 16.0 4632 2301 86% 14.10 g/t Au over 1.0 m

10.45 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0070 34.0 43.0 9.0 1.58 4.6 2051 951 86%

P26U-0071 4.8 16.0 11.2 2.10 7.4 2565 1388 62%

P26U-0073 35.0 46.0 11.0 2.04 3.1 1515 768 95% 13.30 g/t Au over 1.0 m

1 - ETW = Estimated True Width. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 22-99% of the reported interval. True widths are estimated based on the angle of the drill hole with the interpreted trend of the mineralized zones.



Composite Calculations for Significant Intersections

Composites for significant intersections were calculated using a 1 g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3 metre internal waste. "Including" results are reported at a 10 g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3 metre internal waste.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Hole Orientations

Hole ID UTM East

(m) UTM North

(m) Elevation

(masl) Total Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip P26U-0014 437168 6213071 317 130.5 300.1 -62.5 P26U-0015 437168 6213071 317 57.8 299.9 -70.8 P26U-0016 437168 6213071 317 62.0 300.5 -83.7 P26U-0017 437166 6213086 318 90.5 325.3 -72.2 P26U-0018 437166 6213086 318 66.5 326.1 -83.2 P26U-0019 437167 6213085 318 69.5 144.0 -83.3 P26U-0020 437167 6213084 318 76.0 145.2 -68.6 P26U-0021 437166 6213086 318 116.0 306.4 -65.6 P26U-0022 437166 6213086 318 149.0 309.8 -55.2 P26U-0023 437189 6213094 317 65.0 134.3 -85.9 P26U-0024 437189 6213094 317 66.0 135.4 -61.8 P26U-0025 437189 6213094 317 111.0 134.8 -42.1 P26U-0026 437189 6213094 317 60.5 135.1 -30.6 P26U-0027 437189 6213094 317 71.0 135.3 -22.3 P26U-0028 437186 6213096 316 71.0 315.5 -81.1 P26U-0029 437186 6213096 316 101.0 314.8 -63.6 P26U-0030 437173 6213092 318 69.5 135.1 -79.2 P26U-0031 437175 6213089 318 92.0 135.0 -60.5 P26U-0032 437175 6213089 319 63.0 135.4 -41.4 P26U-0033 437175 6213089 319 71.0 135.3 -29.3 P26U-0034 437175 6213089 320 81.0 136.2 -16.9 P26U-0035 437172 6213092 318 77.0 317.5 -87.2 P26U-0036 437172 6213093 318 90.5 315.4 -68.7 P26U-0037 437171 6213093 318 107.0 315.3 -60.4 P26U-0055 437249 6213067 331 65.5 142.4 -36.4 P26U-0056 437244 6213057 331 68.5 130.4 -50.1 P26U-0057 437243 6213058 331 66.0 130.7 -74.5 P26U-0058 437268 6213047 333 55.0 134.5 -49.1 P26U-0059 437268 6213047 334 55.5 135.1 -28.3 P26U-0060 437268 6213047 335 100.0 135.7 -0.3 P26U-0061 437265 6213031 333 55.0 134.6 -69.7 P26U-0062 437265 6213030 333 55.0 145.2 -30.1 P26U-0063 437238 6213008 334 85.0 142.8 13.0 P26U-0064 437238 6213008 331 50.0 135.3 -44.9 P26U-0065 437237 6213009 331 51.0 2.9 -89.0 P26U-0066 437226 6212993 330 67.0 134.7 -70.6 P26U-0067 437226 6212992 331 52.0 135.0 -32.0 P26U-0068 437226 6212992 332 67.0 135.3 -11.5 P26U-0069 437233 6213040 331 66.0 135.1 -71.4 P26U-0070 437233 6213040 332 51.0 134.7 -32.6 P26U-0071 437233 6213040 332 67.0 135.5 -11.1 P26U-0073 437200 6213020 331 60.0 134.8 -46.1

*masl - metres above sea level

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation

All samples reported in this news release were obtained from NQ sized drill core. The Company maintains a rigorous sampling and QA/QC procedure for the 2026 drill program. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples are dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples are riffle split to 1000g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm.

Analytical work for all results is completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits are sent directly from the Terrace preparation facility to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample is analyzed for gold by conventional 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).

Samples over 100ppm gold are re-analyzed by an overlimit 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples over 100ppm silver are re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver trigger the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which uses a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.

The Company maintains a QAQC program that includes the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination and certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy. Core duplicates, crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are used to infer sampling precision and nugget effect.

Qualified Person and Technical Information:

The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101. To verify the information related to this news release, Mr. Smit visited the 2026 drilling operations to review and discuss logging, sampling, and shipping procedures with responsible site staff, and reviewed and discussed assay and QA/QC results with responsible company personnel.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Project and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the drill results resulting in actual increases of resources and reserves; the timing and certainty of the restart of the Premier mill and mining operations at the Premier and Red Mountain Projects; the timing and outcome of additional assay results; ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements; risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306784

Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.